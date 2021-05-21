What’s up Jeffersonville: Local events calendar

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Jeffersonville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jeffersonville area:

Jamestown Street Fair Jamestown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Please come join us for our SECOND Jamestown Street Fair!! May 22nd from 11am-4pm! Location will be Lions Club Lot in Downtown Jamestown! We will be having one each month through August!! - Over...

Welcome Sign Class Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Our first Welcome Sign Class is full, so we are offering a second date! Create an one of a kind Welcome sign for your home. You pick the colors and we provide the board, stencil, paint and...

Ben Davis Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 2462 Old U.S. 35, Washington Court House, OH

Ben Davis at One More Sports Bar & Grill, 2462 Old US 35 NW, Washington Court House, OH 43160, Washington Court House, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun May 30 2021 at 12:00 am

OHSAA Division 2 District - Washington Court House Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 1810 Victoria St, Washington Court House, OH

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 OHSAA Division 2 District - Washington Court House, hosted by WCH Washington in Washington Court House OH. Starting Tuesday, May 18th.

Diabetes Education class Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1430 Columbus Ave, Washington Court House, OH

This is a great class for newly diagnosed patients or patients who want a refresher on diet and health tips on living with diabetes. Led by Diabetic Educator