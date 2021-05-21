newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeffersonville, OH

What’s up Jeffersonville: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 1 day ago

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Jeffersonville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jeffersonville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqMJK_0a7CrVjt00

Jamestown Street Fair

Jamestown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Please come join us for our SECOND Jamestown Street Fair!! May 22nd from 11am-4pm! Location will be Lions Club Lot in Downtown Jamestown! We will be having one each month through August!! - Over...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFXtS_0a7CrVjt00

Welcome Sign Class

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Our first Welcome Sign Class is full, so we are offering a second date! Create an one of a kind Welcome sign for your home. You pick the colors and we provide the board, stencil, paint and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36r5O9_0a7CrVjt00

Ben Davis

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 2462 Old U.S. 35, Washington Court House, OH

Ben Davis at One More Sports Bar & Grill, 2462 Old US 35 NW, Washington Court House, OH 43160, Washington Court House, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun May 30 2021 at 12:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPsci_0a7CrVjt00

OHSAA Division 2 District - Washington Court House

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 1810 Victoria St, Washington Court House, OH

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 OHSAA Division 2 District - Washington Court House, hosted by WCH Washington in Washington Court House OH. Starting Tuesday, May 18th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32rEPe_0a7CrVjt00

Diabetes Education class

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1430 Columbus Ave, Washington Court House, OH

This is a great class for newly diagnosed patients or patients who want a refresher on diet and health tips on living with diabetes. Led by Diabetic Educator

Learn More
Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville, OH
2
Followers
28
Post
104
Views
ABOUT

With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Jeffersonville, OH
City
Jamestown, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Sports Venues#Home Page#Lions Club Lot#Sun May 30 2021#Milesplits#Ohsaa Division#Wch Washington#Nw#In Person Events#Downtown Jamestown#Location#In Person Attendance#Digital Formats#Live Content#Digital Tools#Entertainers#Social#Remote Audiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
Related
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

Barton selected for memorial scholarship

The Washington Police Department (WPD) recently honored a Washington High School senior as the recipient of the 2021 Chief Steven Eric DiSario Memorial Scholarship. Recently, several Washington Police Department officers congratulated graduating senior Ryan Barton for receiving the scholarship. According to the WPD, Barton was an active member of DECA and a captain of the football team. Additionally, he volunteered his time at various organizations within the community all while maintaining employment at Kroger.
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

Restaurant inspections

Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:. Wendys #800134, 530 Clinton Ave., complaint inspection. Violations/ comments: a complaint was received by a customer concerning slippery floor in dining area. Consulted with store manager about 1:30 p.m. and she stated that she would have an employee mop the floor immediately. The facility was inspected about 4:15 p.m. Slippery floor was present as if they had mopped. Spoke to manager Miranda and she was told that the floor was still slightly slippery, so she had an employee mop the floor again. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned frequently to prevent soil accumulation.
Jeffersonville, OHTimes Gazette

Mall to hold first spring carnival

Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville will offer its first annual spring carnival and a vaccination day to shoppers starting this weekend. Destination Outlets, which this past January took ownership of the outlet mall at I-71/U.S. 35 (formerly known as Tanger), is continuing its transformation into a destination with shopping, food, fun and entertainment for the whole family.
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

Today—Wednesday Farmers Market begins

The Fayette County Farmers Market, Wednesday edition, seeks to provide a midweek destination for fresh local seasonal produce, honey, fine baked goods, and assorted home produced crafts including crocheted baby and household items. This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, runs from 3 to 6 p.m....
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

Farmers Market this Saturday offers various vendors

There are so many excellent books available in which the complex lives of plants are explained or illustrated. These aren’t books by and for scientists, but books meant for the lay person interested in the science of plant life but lacking expertise in botany or plant pathology. Peter Wohlleben, in...
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

Dr. Mesker joins Adena Family Medicine of WCH

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – Sometimes we choose what we do with our lives. Sometimes, what we do chooses us. The latter may best apply to Dennis Mesker, MD—one of the newest members of the Adena family coming into the Adena Health System in advance of the May 2 addition of Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) into that family.
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

FCPH updates vaccine provider list

The COVID-19 vaccination provider list continues to be updated weekly by Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) for the community to take advantage of. According to FCPH, “the local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Contact the provider of your choice for the latest information on vaccine availability and to schedule an appointment. You can also search for providers by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.”