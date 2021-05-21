newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kaibito, AZ

Live events coming up in Kaibito

Posted by 
Kaibito News Flash
Kaibito News Flash
 1 day ago

(KAIBITO, AZ) Live events are coming to Kaibito.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kaibito:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJudP_0a7CrUrA00

DAY 21 ARIZONA

Tuba City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Tuba City, AZ

The Amazing Friendship Run 2021™ with Stan Cottrell is an unparalleled sporting initiative featuring on-the-edge adventure, real-life drama, and the incredible endurance of one man on a mission to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZeICH_0a7CrUrA00

2021 NPS Fee-Free Day

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 100 Lake Shore Dr, Page, AZ

During the fee free days, all National Park Service sites waive their entrance fees for all visitors. The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for things...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOEzk_0a7CrUrA00

FREE Meals for Kids 18 and Under

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 479 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

FREE meals for kids 18 and under from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM every weekday, exculding holidays. FREE Dinnersposter for website span

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvOom_0a7CrUrA00

Lake Powell Challenge

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 537 Marina Pkwy, Page, AZ

Along with taking place at one of the most majestic lakes in the country, the mid-September Lake Powell Challenge hosted by Antelope Point Marina is one of the most sucessful charitable events in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1QUu_0a7CrUrA00

Memorial Day MURPH

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 01:30 AM

Address: 850 Vista Ave, Page, AZ

ARE YOU READY FOR MURPH?! 🇺🇸 Come join us for one of the toughest workouts ever written. A workout that is tackled by hundreds of thousands across the world every year on Memorial Day to honor...

Learn More
Kaibito News Flash

Kaibito News Flash

Kaibito, AZ
0
Followers
24
Post
45
Views
ABOUT

With Kaibito News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuba City, AZ
City
Page, AZ
City
Kaibito, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Live Theater#Free Events#Sporting Events#All National Park Service#Lake Powell Challenge#Antelope Point Marina#Sun May#Live Content#Venues#Music Clubs#Real Life Drama#Az Free Meals#Remote Versions#Friendship#Standup Comedy#Marina Pkwy#On The Edge Adventure#In Person Formats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Page, AZLake Powell Chronicle

New location for the Chamber and the HUB

PAGE – The Page Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce and the Page-Lake Powell HUB began moving to a new location last week. The Chamber was located at 5 South Lake Powell Blvd. and the HUB was in the Dam Plaza. There’s no grand opening date yet, but both sites are...