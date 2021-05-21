Live events coming up in Kaibito

(KAIBITO, AZ) Live events are coming to Kaibito.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kaibito:

DAY 21 ARIZONA Tuba City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Tuba City, AZ

The Amazing Friendship Run 2021™ with Stan Cottrell is an unparalleled sporting initiative featuring on-the-edge adventure, real-life drama, and the incredible endurance of one man on a mission to...

2021 NPS Fee-Free Day Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 100 Lake Shore Dr, Page, AZ

During the fee free days, all National Park Service sites waive their entrance fees for all visitors. The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for things...

FREE Meals for Kids 18 and Under Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 479 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

FREE meals for kids 18 and under from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM every weekday, exculding holidays. FREE Dinnersposter for website span

Lake Powell Challenge Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 537 Marina Pkwy, Page, AZ

Along with taking place at one of the most majestic lakes in the country, the mid-September Lake Powell Challenge hosted by Antelope Point Marina is one of the most sucessful charitable events in...

Memorial Day MURPH Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 01:30 AM

Address: 850 Vista Ave, Page, AZ

ARE YOU READY FOR MURPH?! 🇺🇸 Come join us for one of the toughest workouts ever written. A workout that is tackled by hundreds of thousands across the world every year on Memorial Day to honor...