Oberlin, KS

Coming soon: Oberlin events

Posted by 
Oberlin News Watch
 1 day ago

(OBERLIN, KS) Live events are coming to Oberlin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oberlin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnxcE_0a7CrTyR00

Yoga Basics - June

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

This 4-session class focuses on balancing the mind and body through simple poses and breathing exercises. A great class if you are just starting your yoga practice or you have been attending a...

Learn More

STEM Youth Fitness Martial Arts Program

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

STEM Martial Arts and Fitness Program (Ages 5 and up); This 8-session class meets Tues & Thurs, June 1-June 24, at MCC Tipton Hall Weeth Theater. This fitness class gives students Martial Arts...

Learn More

Patriotic Door Hanger

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

Freshen up your July 4th decor. Patriotic designs are never out of style! Show your pride with this great addition to your decor year round! You bring a hair dryer and a heavy-duty extension cord...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJxk2_0a7CrTyR00

Dale Lavern Stanley

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 607 Norris Ave, McCook, NE

Dale L. Stanley age 86, of McCook, passed away at the Community Hospital of McCook on May 16, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held at the Hermann Jones Chapel in McCook on Friday, May 21, 2021...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NoH1W_0a7CrTyR00

Battle in the Saddle 2021

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: W 4th St, McCook, NE

June 25-27, 2021 ADDED MONEY Buckles and other prizes. Dog races. Free BBQ. Firemen as my arena crew and homemade ice cream

Learn More
