Live events coming up in Niland

(NILAND, CA) Live events are lining up on the Niland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Niland:

Penguins 1 - Session 4 - Mecca, CA 2021 Mecca, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:45 AM

Address: 91275 66th Ave, Mecca, CA

Description Due to Covid 19 a parent or guardian is required to be in the water with participant. For children 6½ to 9 years old with little or no swimming experience. Skills taught include...

November [Saturday] Chuckwalla CW Desert Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA

Open Track w/ SoCal Track Days on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway, Desert Center, CA - Registration Fee - $230 per day We will run in the clockwise direction The schedule...

JP43 1-on-1 SoCal Chuckwalla Desert Center, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA 92239

We’ve been fortunate enough to train some of the motorcycle world’s best and brightest. And now this training is available to you! Getting t

Styxology Returns to Fantasy Springs Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Styxology Returns to Fantasy Springs is on Facebook. To connect with Styxology Returns to Fantasy Springs, join Facebook today.

Camp Emerson Summer Camp Imperial, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 247 S Imperial Ave, Imperial, CA

Troop 4070’s summer camp program will be at Camp Emerson from June 13-19. Situated about a mile high in elevation in the San Jacinto Mountain Range, Camp Emerson is the oldest continuously...