Niland, CA

Live events coming up in Niland

Posted by 
Niland Dispatch
Niland Dispatch
 1 day ago

(NILAND, CA) Live events are lining up on the Niland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Niland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehZS3_0a7CrRCz00

Penguins 1 - Session 4 - Mecca, CA 2021

Mecca, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:45 AM

Address: 91275 66th Ave, Mecca, CA

Description Due to Covid 19 a parent or guardian is required to be in the water with participant. For children 6½ to 9 years old with little or no swimming experience. Skills taught include...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTWLt_0a7CrRCz00

November [Saturday] Chuckwalla CW

Desert Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA

Open Track w/ SoCal Track Days on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway, Desert Center, CA - Registration Fee - $230 per day We will run in the clockwise direction The schedule...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACcbA_0a7CrRCz00

JP43 1-on-1 SoCal Chuckwalla

Desert Center, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA 92239

We’ve been fortunate enough to train some of the motorcycle world’s best and brightest. And now this training is available to you! Getting t

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AE5SR_0a7CrRCz00

Styxology Returns to Fantasy Springs

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Styxology Returns to Fantasy Springs is on Facebook. To connect with Styxology Returns to Fantasy Springs, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKmmm_0a7CrRCz00

Camp Emerson Summer Camp

Imperial, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 247 S Imperial Ave, Imperial, CA

Troop 4070’s summer camp program will be at Camp Emerson from June 13-19. Situated about a mile high in elevation in the San Jacinto Mountain Range, Camp Emerson is the oldest continuously...

Riverside County, CAKESQ

New tourism impact study on Coachella Valley Arena

The Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced on Monday their study on the tourism impact for the Coachella Valley Arena, a new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment arena in the Thousand Palms community of Riverside County. The arena is being privately financed by Oak View Group (OVG), the...
Temecula, CAspectrumnews1.com

Pechanga Resort to fully reopen next week

TEMECULA, Calif. (CNS) — The Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula will completely reopen to the public next week, with all amenities available in time for the summer season, after more than a year of many facilities being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced. What You Need To Know.
Menifee, CAValley News

Romoland and Paloma Valley library branches to close for relocation

As the Riverside County Library System prepares to move into the new Menifee Library, doors of the neighboring Romoland and Paloma Valley branches will be closed permanently to centrally combine and offer full library services to the community of Menifee. The Riverside County Library System has partnered with Perris Union High School District since 2007 to offer public library services through Romoland Public Library, located at Heritage High School and Paloma Valley Public Library, located at Paloma Valley High School. These two branches will end their limited library services permanently and close their doors at 2 p.m. May 15. The new home of the Menifee Library, 28798 La Piedra Road, is scheduled to open early summer. The modern, 20,000 square-foot state-of-the-art library will of.
Riverside County, CAValley News

RCHCA protects habitat for 25 years

When the Riverside County Habitat Conservation Agency (RCHCA) was created in 1996, it was to protect and defend wildlife that fell under the Endangered Species Act. As a Joint Powers Authority consisting of the County of Riverside and the cities of Corona, Hemet, Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Perris, Riverside, Temecula and Wildomar, the agency is responsible for managing conserved lands for the Endangered Stephens’ Kangaroo Rat (SKR). The RCHCA is administered by the Western Riverside Council of Governments, a sub-regional planning organization serving 1.8 million residents in Western Riverside County. The conservation agency was formed to plan for, acquire and manage habitat for the SKR and other endangered, threatened and candidate species. “The RCHCA’s mi.
Imperial, CAthedesertreview.com

American Red Cross launches Sound the Alarm Project

EL CENTRO — The American Red Cross launched a program to prevent potential injuries and deaths resulting from home fires in both Imperial and San Diego counties. The Sound the Alarm Program is an education program designed to reach and appeal to adult age groups in the family. “We are...