Renovo, PA

Renovo events coming soon

Renovo News Watch
 1 day ago

(RENOVO, PA) Renovo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Renovo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7Vo8_0a7CrOo200

Murder On the Rocks “A Rockin’ Little Murder Mystery”

Renovo, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Murder On the Rocks “A Rockin’ Little Murder Mystery” Public · Hosted by The Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CFB6_0a7CrOo200

The View 25k 2021 — PA Trail Dogs

North Bend, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:30 PM

A new twist on the long-standing Hyner Challenge. This event is a 25K only and the traditional “Hyner route” has been modified to bypass Johnson Run but still give everyone the challenge Hyner is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2ybz_0a7CrOo200

Clinton & Potter Counties ATV Poker Chip Run

Cross Fork, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 9430, 88 Quiet Oaks Campground Ln, Cross Fork, PA

An approximate 6-hour ATV ride between Quiet Oaks Campground and the Potter County Family Campground, starting from either place (valid driver’s license required). $20. $800 in prize money. Rated...

1st Annual Quiet Oaks Campground Leek Foundation Scrabble Game Ride

Cross Fork, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 9430, 88 Quiet Oaks Campground Ln, Cross Fork, PA

Please RSVP - http://cmatva.org/site/index.php/768-2/ Valid drivers license is required. Cost of the ride - $20 per person. Breakfast will be available at the campground and Lunch will be...

Black Friday Ride

Cross Fork, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Address: 9430, 88 Quiet Oaks Campground Ln, Cross Fork, PA

Please RSVP - http://cmatva.org/site/index.php/768-2/ Driving Directions: http://cmatva.org/site/index.php/driving-directions-to-common-riding-locations/ Valid drivers license is required. Lunch...

