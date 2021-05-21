newsbreak-logo
Cordova Digest

What's up Cordova: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Cordova Digest
Cordova Digest
 1 day ago

(CORDOVA, AK) Live events are lining up on the Cordova calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cordova:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ppym_0a7CrNvJ00

Net Loft virtual handcrafting

Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova, AK

The Net Loft hosts a virtual handcraft gathering at noon on Wednesdays. Follow the link us04web.zoom.us/j/342228580, Meeting ID: 342 228 580 and sign in on Zoom to join the group from your home...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ClGpS_0a7CrNvJ00

Zazen - Mudo Zendo

Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 Railroad Row, Cordova, AK

Soto Zen Meditation All are welcome. ZOOM Each sit ends with a service with the chanting of the Heart of Great Perfect Wisdom Sutra and the Metta Sutra. Meditation is followed by a reading each...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34SDA3_0a7CrNvJ00

Storytime for Little Ones

Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 601 1st St, Cordova, AK

Cordova Public Library’s Storytime for Little Ones takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays each week. To participate, follow “cordovapubliclibraryreads” on Instagram. For more information, contact...

Cordova Digest

Cordova Digest

Cordova, AK
ABOUT

With Cordova Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

thecordovatimes.com

Commentary: Salmon Jam in the park for a COVID-cautious but celebratory event

Following current CDC recommendations, the Copper River Salmon Jam Planning Committee is excited to announce a new safe and healthy alternative format for our popular in-person event. This year, the festival will be a week-long event from July 12-17, with Salmon Jam events spread out around Cordova for attendees to participate in at their leisure. Festival events will include: Alaska Salmon Runs, Small Fry Kids’ Activities, Copper River Canvas Paint Class, the Salmon Jam Rock Garden, Dumpster Painting, Taste of Cordova Food Show, an Artisan Market, and Live Music around town throughout the week. The festival will culminate with live music at Ski Hill on Friday and Saturday night performed by local musicians and our Headliner Lateral Lines. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the music, as we will not be providing a community tent for gathering. The focus will be on providing entertainment through music, art and salmon while allowing attendees to spread out and enjoy the show.
Cordova, AKthecordovatimes.com

Around Town: Music camp, recovery support, volunteer opportunities

Cordova Jr./Sr. High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at the school gym. The event will be livestreamed on the school district’s YouTube channel. Recovery Sunday Service. Find strength to be free from addictions and learn how to support those in recovery by...
Cordova, AKthecordovatimes.com

Around Town: Shorebird Festival, Pie Social, Mother’s Day

The Copper River Delta Shorebird Festival will take place Thursday, May 6 through Sunday, May 9. This year’s hybrid event features in-person and virtual events including birding, photography classes, guided excursions, presentations, free kids’ activities, and art classes. Festival details, schedule and registration are available at coppershorebird.com. Blessing of the...