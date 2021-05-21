What’s up Cordova: Local events calendar

(CORDOVA, AK) Live events are lining up on the Cordova calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cordova:

Net Loft virtual handcrafting Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova, AK

The Net Loft hosts a virtual handcraft gathering at noon on Wednesdays. Follow the link us04web.zoom.us/j/342228580, Meeting ID: 342 228 580 and sign in on Zoom to join the group from your home...

Zazen - Mudo Zendo Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 Railroad Row, Cordova, AK

Soto Zen Meditation All are welcome. ZOOM Each sit ends with a service with the chanting of the Heart of Great Perfect Wisdom Sutra and the Metta Sutra. Meditation is followed by a reading each...

Storytime for Little Ones Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 601 1st St, Cordova, AK

Cordova Public Library’s Storytime for Little Ones takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays each week. To participate, follow “cordovapubliclibraryreads” on Instagram. For more information, contact...