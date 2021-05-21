newsbreak-logo
Stuart, IA

Coming soon: Stuart events

Stuart News Alert
Stuart News Alert
 1 day ago

(STUART, IA) Stuart is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stuart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVDuJ_0a7CrM2a00

Kuala Lumpur 2021 | British Boarding Schools Show

Stuart, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Address: 11 Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50250

Thursday 25th November 2021, 12:00 - 18:00 The British Boarding Schools Show returns to Kuala Lumpur in November 2021! This is the best way for parents located outside the UK to explore the life-changing educational opportunities available at British schools in a single day and a single place. Parents have a fantastic chance to meet a selection of the most prestigious British boarding schools without travelling thousands of miles. Make key introductions and speak one-on-one with the admissions d

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259GTT_0a7CrM2a00

Junior Emergency Management Academy Summer Camp (AGES: 7-12)

Earlham, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 105 South Chestnut Avenue, UPSTAIRS, Earlham, IA 50072

Campers will learn all about Emergency Management and how it supports the community.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Crkt4_0a7CrM2a00

Stuart Speedway

Stuart, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 703 NW 7th St, Stuart, IA

Our second and final visit to the 1/4 mile track in Stuart, IA for the Malvern Bank Super Late Models West Series!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwf2D_0a7CrM2a00

VEX IQ Robotics Challenge Summer Camp (AGES: 9-14)

Earlham, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 105 South Chestnut Avenue, UPSTAIRS, Earlham, IA 50072

All are welcome! Whether this is your first robot build or you are returning for a challenge, join us for a day of fun.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XILF_0a7CrM2a00

Fireworks and the 4th Summer Camp (AGES: 10-14)

Earlham, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 105 South Chestnut Avenue, UPSTAIRS, Earlham, IA 50072

Excited for your patriotic red, white and blue spirit to show? This camp is all about the 4th of July holiday.

Learn More
