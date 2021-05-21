Live events coming up in Stratford

(STRATFORD, TX) Stratford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stratford:

Guymon Farmers Market Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1902 N Academy St, Guymon, OK

Season: Summer Market Hours: July September 2021Saturdays, 8:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m Location: Texas County Courthouse, 4th and Main Streets

Willis Dance Hall - Dumas, Texas Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Dance event in Dumas, TX by Estrategia Norteña on Saturday, September 11 2021

Men’s Smackdown Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Men join us May 24th at 7 PM for our Men’s Smackdown.

Moore County Health Foundation Nursing Scholarship Luncheon Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 420 W 8th St, Dumas, TX

The luncheon is used to raise money to fund the nursing scholarships that the foundation gives each semester to Moore County residents who are enrolled in the registered nursing (RN) program at...

The Barlow at Heritage Hall Stratford, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 103 S Poplar ST, Stratford, TX 79084

The Barlow comes to Stratford, TX on 6.10.2021 for some classics and originals. www.thebarlowband.com