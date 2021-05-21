newsbreak-logo
Cook, MN

Cook events coming soon

Cook News Flash
 1 day ago

(COOK, MN) Live events are coming to Cook.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cook:

Parade Parking

Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Parking is available for free, as always, at the church during the annual Side Lake 4th of July parade. Spread the word!

Men’s Group – Togo

Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Men’s Group meets alternate Mondays in Togo. Contact Mike or message us for location details.

Black Bears of the North Woods

Orr, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 12541 Nett Lake Rd, Orr, MN

Ernie & Angie Page Photo Workshop – Black Bears of the Northwoods This workshop is taught in an easy going and humorous manner by a husband and wife team. Ernie and Angie Page will share their...

Spring Art Expo

Cook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Spring Art Expo to Inspire, Nurture and Celebrate the Arts in the area‑ art displayed in businesses.

The Haws Do Orr Mn

Orr, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

The vaccinated Haws will be playing outdoors in Orr, MN. More details to come! Stay tuned.

Cook News Flash

With Cook News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

