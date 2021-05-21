Cook events coming soon

(COOK, MN) Live events are coming to Cook.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cook:

Parade Parking Side Lake, MN

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Parking is available for free, as always, at the church during the annual Side Lake 4th of July parade. Spread the word!

Men's Group – Togo Side Lake, MN

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Men’s Group meets alternate Mondays in Togo. Contact Mike or message us for location details.

Black Bears of the North Woods Orr, MN

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 12541 Nett Lake Rd, Orr, MN

Ernie & Angie Page Photo Workshop – Black Bears of the Northwoods This workshop is taught in an easy going and humorous manner by a husband and wife team. Ernie and Angie Page will share their...

Spring Art Expo Cook, MN

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Spring Art Expo to Inspire, Nurture and Celebrate the Arts in the area‑ art displayed in businesses.

The Haws Do Orr Mn Orr, MN

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

The vaccinated Haws will be playing outdoors in Orr, MN. More details to come! Stay tuned.