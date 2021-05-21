Preston events calendar

newsbreak-logo
Preston News Flash
Preston News Flash
 1 day ago

(PRESTON, MN) Preston is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Preston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0MXP_0a7CrIVg00

Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 210 Fillmore St W, Preston, MN

Join us in Preston for Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales! We used to do this long ago and we're bringing it back! It's Father's Day weekend so shop local and enjoy some sales. This will be the same...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3IMc_0a7CrIVg00

Women in the Word Ladies Bible Study

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 108 Chatfield Ave NW, Preston, MN

This is our monthly ladies meeting. Visitors are welcome to attend and see what our ladies group is all about. We hope you can join us for some light refreshments, Bible time, and prayer time as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqMtu_0a7CrIVg00

Arthritis Exercise Program – Preston

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:15 AM

Address: 509 Kansas St NW, Preston, MN

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHh6j_0a7CrIVg00

4 Years of Friends & Beers- 4 Days of Music & Food

Fountain, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 315 1st St, Fountain, MN

Music event in Fountain, MN by Karst Brewing on Saturday, May 29 2021 with 110 people interested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qi3pl_0a7CrIVg00

State Veterans Cemetery Memorial Event - VIRTUAL

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

St. Paul, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) will hold a virtual Memorial Day program again this year. As variants of the COVID-19 pandemic contribute to increases in...

With Preston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Preston, MNPosted by
Preston News Flash

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Preston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Preston: 1. Sales Rep/Recruiter- Work from Home- $100 1st year; 2. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 3. Journeyman Electrician; 4. Project Manager; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Associate Account Executive; 6. Production Welder II; 7. Call Center $18hr; 8. Administrative Assistant; 9. Part-Time Freight Handler - Earn $15.61/Hour; 10. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2124 per week in IA;
Peterson, MNFillmore County Journal

Peterson approves welcome sign, community garden

After several months of discussion, the Peterson City Council has approved the order of a new welcome sign to be placed on the Root River State Trail. The 2×4-foot composite sign will taut a three-dimensional design and the city’s former school colors through a gold background and maroon lettering. Produced by Art Sign Works, of Murrieta, Calif., the sign will also have the city’s website logo with “Welcome to Peterson” on one side and “Velkommen to Peterson,” on the other. Total cost of the sign is $3,411, which will be paid for by a generous donation from the Peterson American Legion.
Preston, MNKAAL-TV

Trout Days is back this weekend in Preston

(ABC 6 NEWS) - After being canceled last year, Preston's Trout Days are back. Trout Days was created to celebrate trout fishing in Preston, the trout capital of America. Starting Friday, people can visit Preston and head out on a 9-hole fishing course to catch some trout, visit city-wide garage sales, and more. Starting Saturday, there will be a pop-up market, and car show downtown, as well as free fly fishing lessons, a parade, and fireworks to end Saturday night. Trout Days have been around for 30 plus years and last year it was canceled due to the pandemic, but people are ready to get out and enjoy the weekend once again for this annual event.
Preston, MNFillmore County Journal

Some local events coming back, others will not

After missing so many beloved events, traditions really, in the last year due to COVID, local residents will be happy to hear that some towns are planning on holding events again this year, but they will also be disappointed that some events will not be, and may not ever, come back.
Preston, MNFillmore County Journal

Application for Blue Jay Ridge Subdivision discussed

The Preston City Council held its first regular in-person meeting in about a year. Councilman David Collett was absent. City Administrator Joe Hoffman reported that Planning and Zoning held a public hearing on the application submitted by Mark Welch for a new subdivision at their April 28 meeting. P & Z recommended approval of the preliminary plat once a number of items were addressed. The subdivision will be near the Golfview Estates on Overlook Dr. Two phases are proposed, with the development of 12 lots for single family homes in the first phase. Overlook Dr. is to be extended 650 feet to the southwest.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

1921: Chatfield City Council prohibits Sunday entertainment

Recent rains and cold weather have slowed progress, but it is estimated that 20% of area cornfields have been planted. Rochester Mayo won a Big Nine Conference golf triangular at Northern Hills Golf Course with a 306 total. Ryan Wieme shot a 1-over-par 73 to become meet medalist for Mayo.
Preston, MNFillmore County Journal

Steven Wendt

Steven Wendt passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after a tough and unexpected cancer diagnosis just a few weeks ago. Steve was born on October 26, 1944, to Reuben and Dorothy (Sanden) Wendt. He grew up on his family’s farm in Southeast Minnesota and graduated from Preston High School.
Spring Valley, MNFillmore County Journal

Spring Valley deer hunting nixed

The Spring Valley city council held a regular council meeting on April 26. Members present included Luan Ruesink, Greg Brooks, John Dols and Mayor Tony Archer. Also attending was City Clerk/Administrator Deb Zimmer. Chris Danielson was absent. Immediately prior to the regular council meeting, a public hearing was held regarding...
Fillmore County, MNFillmore County Journal

Hobby: A new mosaic art form – diamond painting

The sparkle in the eyes of Melody Raveill – Spring Valley is a reflection of the joy she has when working on, then completing one of her diamond paintings. A couple years ago, a family member had gifted her a small kit and she knew this hobby was a keeper. “I liked working with the small diamonds right away, finding it both challenging and relaxing. I’ve finished many pictures since that first kit,” she comments while sitting at the table meticulously arranged with diamond painting supplies.
Fillmore County, MNFillmore County Journal

Eagle Bluff Learning Center offering new Nature Preschool

Parents of preschoolers face a big question: how do we best get our child ready for success in kindergarten? Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center has a creative new answer, one involving fresh air, trees, birds, animals, and maybe even a few bugs! Since last fall, Eagle Bluff — in partnership with Head Start in Fillmore County — has been offering a Nature Preschool for children ages 3-5. Next fall that program will be open to the community at large.