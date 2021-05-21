Preston events calendar

(PRESTON, MN) Preston is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Preston area:

Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 210 Fillmore St W, Preston, MN

Join us in Preston for Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales! We used to do this long ago and we're bringing it back! It's Father's Day weekend so shop local and enjoy some sales. This will be the same...

Women in the Word Ladies Bible Study Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 108 Chatfield Ave NW, Preston, MN

This is our monthly ladies meeting. Visitors are welcome to attend and see what our ladies group is all about. We hope you can join us for some light refreshments, Bible time, and prayer time as...

Arthritis Exercise Program – Preston Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:15 AM

Address: 509 Kansas St NW, Preston, MN

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and...

4 Years of Friends & Beers- 4 Days of Music & Food Fountain, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 315 1st St, Fountain, MN

Music event in Fountain, MN by Karst Brewing on Saturday, May 29 2021 with 110 people interested.

State Veterans Cemetery Memorial Event - VIRTUAL Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

St. Paul, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) will hold a virtual Memorial Day program again this year. As variants of the COVID-19 pandemic contribute to increases in...