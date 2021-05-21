Burwell calendar: What's coming up

(BURWELL, NE) Live events are coming to Burwell.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burwell area:

Adult Prom Night - 70's/80's/90's Style! Sargent, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 311 W Main St, Sargent, NE

Adults!! Don't feel left out on all this prom fun this spring😎🤩!! Ollie's is hosting a retro night of dancing, lights, your favorite high school songs, red carpet photos, and even crowning of...

Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments Burwell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 82034 Fort Ave, Burwell, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Loup City & Arcadia Joint Board Meeting Arcadia, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 320 Owens St, Arcadia, NE

SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE The Board of Education of Loup City Public Schools will meet in regular session on May 24, 2021, at 7:00 PM in the Arcadia High School Commons, Arcadia, NE. An agenda for...

Nebraska's Junk Jaunt Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1523 M St #104, Ord, NE

... more A Flea Market organized by Nebraskas' Junk Jaunt®. This Nebraska Flea Market will have fine craft, crafts, flea market, commercial/retail, homegrown products and antique/collectibles...

Summer Reading Program Registration Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 1718 M St, Ord, NE

Registration: May 24th - May29th IN PERSON SUMMER READING in 2021? YES! YES! YES! Swing by the Library during registration week and fill out a registration form for each child that wants to...