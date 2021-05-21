Burwell calendar: What's coming up
(BURWELL, NE) Live events are coming to Burwell.
These events are coming up in the Burwell area:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: 311 W Main St, Sargent, NE
Adults!! Don't feel left out on all this prom fun this spring😎🤩!! Ollie's is hosting a retro night of dancing, lights, your favorite high school songs, red carpet photos, and even crowning of...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 82034 Fort Ave, Burwell, NE
Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.
Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 320 Owens St, Arcadia, NE
SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE The Board of Education of Loup City Public Schools will meet in regular session on May 24, 2021, at 7:00 PM in the Arcadia High School Commons, Arcadia, NE. An agenda for...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 1523 M St #104, Ord, NE
... more A Flea Market organized by Nebraskas' Junk Jaunt®. This Nebraska Flea Market will have fine craft, crafts, flea market, commercial/retail, homegrown products and antique/collectibles...
Starts at: Tue May 05, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue May 05, 03:30 PM
Address: 1718 M St, Ord, NE
Registration: May 24th - May29th IN PERSON SUMMER READING in 2021? YES! YES! YES! Swing by the Library during registration week and fill out a registration form for each child that wants to...