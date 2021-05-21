newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burwell, NE

Burwell calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Burwell Daily
Burwell Daily
 1 day ago

(BURWELL, NE) Live events are coming to Burwell.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burwell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZPrK_0a7CrFrV00

Adult Prom Night - 70's/80's/90's Style!

Sargent, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 311 W Main St, Sargent, NE

Adults!! Don't feel left out on all this prom fun this spring😎🤩!! Ollie's is hosting a retro night of dancing, lights, your favorite high school songs, red carpet photos, and even crowning of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLura_0a7CrFrV00

Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments

Burwell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 82034 Fort Ave, Burwell, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rnkr_0a7CrFrV00

Loup City & Arcadia Joint Board Meeting

Arcadia, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 320 Owens St, Arcadia, NE

SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE The Board of Education of Loup City Public Schools will meet in regular session on May 24, 2021, at 7:00 PM in the Arcadia High School Commons, Arcadia, NE. An agenda for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aP038_0a7CrFrV00

Nebraska's Junk Jaunt

Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1523 M St #104, Ord, NE

... more A Flea Market organized by Nebraskas' Junk Jaunt®. This Nebraska Flea Market will have fine craft, crafts, flea market, commercial/retail, homegrown products and antique/collectibles...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4bkb_0a7CrFrV00

Summer Reading Program Registration

Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 1718 M St, Ord, NE

Registration: May 24th - May29th IN PERSON SUMMER READING in 2021? YES! YES! YES! Swing by the Library during registration week and fill out a registration form for each child that wants to...

Learn More
Burwell Daily

Burwell Daily

Burwell, NE
1
Followers
24
Post
95
Views
ABOUT

With Burwell Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burwell, NE
City
Ord, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Arcadia, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#Ne Humanities Nebraska#The Board Of Education#Ne Registration#Live Content#Fun#Ne Adults#Spring#Person Summer Reading#Regular Session#Live Formats#Crafts#Dancing#Humanities#Sat#Time#Flea Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump sued by civil rights group for calling COVID-19 'China virus'

Former President Trump has been sued by a civil rights group for calling COVID-19 the “China virus” last year. The federal complaint by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) alleges that Trump’s use of that phrase and similar terms harmed the Chinese American community. The lawsuit was first reported...
WorkoutsPosted by
Indy100

Gym evacuated after terrible fart caused woman to throw up

A gym was evacuated after a woman did a fart so bad that a woman threw up and management thought there was a sewage problem. Oversharing on TikTok, weightlifter Maxime van den Dijssel said:. “This one time I went to a spin class after a night of heavy drinking and...