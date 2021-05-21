newsbreak-logo
Buras, LA

Live events on the horizon in Buras

Buras Updates
Buras Updates
 1 day ago

(BURAS, LA) Buras has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Buras area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KSbY_0a7CrEym00

ALL BLACK JUNETEENTH EVENT

Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

ALL BLACK JUNETEENTH EVENT at 3151 LA-1, Shreveport, LA 71107-4004, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104Uhf_0a7CrEym00

GeauxFish: LA1 Trout Edition

Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Join us for a club fishing trip! We'll meet up Saturday morning at the Exxon station at the corner of Hwy90 & Hwy92 in Broussard(6100 Hwy90E, Broussard, LA) and depart for Grand Isle at 2:30am as...

Vinyasa Fun Flow-All levels

Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Join us for beach yoga on the beautiful beaches of Grand Isle! This class is open to All Levels. * DONATION BASED CLASS* **WILL BE A VINYASA FLOW . WITH MODIFICATION IF NEEDED. ** . -Donation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjtOP_0a7CrEym00

Swollfest Fishing Rodeo® 2021

Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 158 Sandollar Ct, Grand Isle, LA

Join us for good times, good people at the 23rd Annual Swollfest Fishing Rodeo - a family-friendly event in Grand Isle, Louisiana. Swollfest raises money to support many organizations and causes ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfSjf_0a7CrEym00

Water Ways Exhibition Grand Opening

Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 3811 LA-1, Grand Isle, LA

We will be having our grand opening of the exhibit on Saturday, July 10th at 10am. It is free to the public. Stay tuned for events which will be held on this day!

Buras Updates

Buras Updates

Buras, LA
With Buras Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Buras, LAPosted by
Buras Updates

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Buras

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Buras: 1. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year; 3. CDL-A Truck Driver - Consistent Home Time - Earn Up to $1,176/Week; 4. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year - Great Benefits; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $80k/Year - Great Benefits; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Reliable Home Time - Excellent Benefits; 8. CDL-A Owner Operators - Earn Over $300K - 3 Yrs. EXP Req'd;
Jefferson Parish, LAWDSU

Jefferson Parish taking applications for all-virtual high school

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The COVID-19 pandemic has taught Jefferson Parish teachers a lesson: Some students learn better virtually than in a brick-and-mortar school. Now the parish's public school system is doing something about it. The district plans to open an online-only high school this fall. Jefferson Virtual High School...