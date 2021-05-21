Live events on the horizon in Buras

(BURAS, LA) Buras has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Buras area:

ALL BLACK JUNETEENTH EVENT Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

ALL BLACK JUNETEENTH EVENT at 3151 LA-1, Shreveport, LA 71107-4004, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 pm

GeauxFish: LA1 Trout Edition Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Join us for a club fishing trip! We'll meet up Saturday morning at the Exxon station at the corner of Hwy90 & Hwy92 in Broussard(6100 Hwy90E, Broussard, LA) and depart for Grand Isle at 2:30am as...

Vinyasa Fun Flow-All levels Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Join us for beach yoga on the beautiful beaches of Grand Isle! This class is open to All Levels. * DONATION BASED CLASS* **WILL BE A VINYASA FLOW . WITH MODIFICATION IF NEEDED. ** . -Donation...

Swollfest Fishing Rodeo® 2021 Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 158 Sandollar Ct, Grand Isle, LA

Join us for good times, good people at the 23rd Annual Swollfest Fishing Rodeo - a family-friendly event in Grand Isle, Louisiana. Swollfest raises money to support many organizations and causes ...

Water Ways Exhibition Grand Opening Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 3811 LA-1, Grand Isle, LA

We will be having our grand opening of the exhibit on Saturday, July 10th at 10am. It is free to the public. Stay tuned for events which will be held on this day!