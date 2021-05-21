Elkhart events calendar

(ELKHART, KS) Live events are lining up on the Elkhart calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Elkhart area:

Let's Cruise Main Street Elkhart, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

“Engines revving, music pouring out of open windows, hollering and laughter. Cars are lined up, bumper to bumper. For the rest of the night, you're cruising. If you grew up in small-town Kansas...

Guymon 6:00pm – Public Library Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 1718 N Oklahoma St, Guymon, OK

Sign-in begins at 5:30 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Morning Worship Service Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Join us every Sunday morning for music, prayer, a sermon, and fellowship as we worship together in community!

Guymon Farmers Market Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1902 N Academy St, Guymon, OK

Season: Summer Market Hours: July September 2021Saturdays, 8:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m Location: Texas County Courthouse, 4th and Main Streets

VALUE THEM BOTH Amendment Lunch & Learn Hugoton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 1040 S Jefferson St, Hugoton, KS

Bethel Friends Church and Kansans for Life (KFL) present a “Lunch and Learn” on The VALUE THEM BOTH Amendment on Sunday, May 23 at 12:30 p.m. Bob Lewis, attorney at The Marsh Law Firm, will be...