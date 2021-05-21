Edison events coming soon

newsbreak-logo
(EDISON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Edison calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Edison area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7vdx_0a7CrBKb00

Organic Vegetable Gardening Workshop

Bluffton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 Church St, Bluffton, GA

Come join us here at White Oak Pastures in our Certified Organic Vegetable Garden as we discuss the ins and outs of growing your own groceries and incorporating your harvest into farm life. Led by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUMac_0a7CrBKb00

Created To Worship

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1600 West Broad Avenue, Albany, GA 31707

For the Singer, the dancer, the painter, the mime and the musician! Come fellowship and worship together!

Learn More

Photography Workshop with Chris Greer

Bluffton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Church St, Bluffton, GA

We are pleased to welcome Chris Greer, an award-winning photographer, author of best-selling travel book Georgia Discovered, and host of the upcoming television show View Finders. Come and join us...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUUVI_0a7CrBKb00

Farm Field Day

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 801 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, GA 31721

Let's discuss organic farming, forestry, agri-tourism, hydroponics and much more!! Preserve. Farm. Culture. REGISTRATION STARTS AT 8 AM EST.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPYfj_0a7CrBKb00

Headland Farmers Market

Abbeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Doswell St # A, Abbeville, AL

Headland Farmers Market Address:Headland Farmers MarketHeadland SquareHeadland, AL 36345 Contact:Jimmy Jonesjonesja@auburn.edu(334) 585-6416

Learn More
With Edison Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

