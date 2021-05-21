Edison events coming soon

(EDISON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Edison calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Edison area:

Organic Vegetable Gardening Workshop Bluffton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 Church St, Bluffton, GA

Come join us here at White Oak Pastures in our Certified Organic Vegetable Garden as we discuss the ins and outs of growing your own groceries and incorporating your harvest into farm life. Led by...

Created To Worship Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1600 West Broad Avenue, Albany, GA 31707

For the Singer, the dancer, the painter, the mime and the musician! Come fellowship and worship together!

Photography Workshop with Chris Greer Bluffton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Church St, Bluffton, GA

We are pleased to welcome Chris Greer, an award-winning photographer, author of best-selling travel book Georgia Discovered, and host of the upcoming television show View Finders. Come and join us...

Farm Field Day Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 801 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, GA 31721

Let's discuss organic farming, forestry, agri-tourism, hydroponics and much more!! Preserve. Farm. Culture. REGISTRATION STARTS AT 8 AM EST.

Headland Farmers Market Abbeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Doswell St # A, Abbeville, AL

Headland Farmers Market Address:Headland Farmers MarketHeadland SquareHeadland, AL 36345 Contact:Jimmy Jonesjonesja@auburn.edu(334) 585-6416