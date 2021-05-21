newsbreak-logo
Stamford calendar: Events coming up

Stamford Post
Stamford Post
 1 day ago

(STAMFORD, NY) Live events are lining up on the Stamford calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Stamford area:

Spring Yard Sale at the Jefferson Maple Museum

Jefferson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 221 Creamery Street, Jefferson, NY 12093

Spring Yard Sale – Maple Museum 221 Creamery St., Jefferson

High Performance Driving Day at New York Safety Track

Jefferson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 396 Zimmerman Rd, Jefferson, NY

The twists and turns of the challenging course at New York Safety Track will greet us once again for a full day of high performance driving. It's a blast to

Catskills In Person Sewing Retreat

Harpersfield, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Join us for this 1 or 2 day IN PERSON Sewing class at our Catskills Sewing Studio. For more details, check out the Retreat Page Here. Bring your own sewing projects to work on or we can provide...

Sidesaddle Fit and Fun Day!

South Kortright, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 1646 Roses Brook Road, South Kortright, NY 13842

Sidesaddle education, hands-on fitting, and sale! Sit in some modern saddles and learn from ASA President Maggie Pritchard Herlensky.

Dressage Clinic WVH Summer Series III

Stamford, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 385 Blackberry St, Stamford, NY

Part III of our summer series, with British international level Grand Prix clinicians Paul and Nikki Alvin-Smith. Focus: Cadence and Collection Cost $165 per ride Preregistration required. Venue...

Stamford Post

Stamford Post

Stamford, NY
ABOUT

With Stamford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Stamford, NYPosted by
Stamford Post

Get hired! Job openings in and around Stamford

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Stamford: 1. Skilled Nursing (SNF) Travel Nurse RN - COVID-19 - $114.00/Hour $4104/Weekly; 2. LVN LPN Skill Nursing Facility; 3. Cook/Chef; 4. Motel General Manager; 5. Handyman; 6. Warehouse Associate; 7. Auto Glass Technician Trainee; 8. NY - RN - Supervisor Long Term Care-- $54.14 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT** NEED 4 RN'S; 9. Long Term Care Travel Nurse RN - $2160 per week in NY; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $1989.36 / Week;
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
PoliticsBloodhorse.com

Additional Belmont Stakes Festival Tickets Available

The New York Racing Association has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with those...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

A Re-Cap of ‘This Week in Central New York’ (5/15)

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This past Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett,...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Preview of May 15 ‘This Week in Central NY’ Radio Show

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett, Community...
Stamford, NYPosted by
Stamford Post

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Stamford

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Stamford: 1. Sales Representative Biz Dev; 2. Cardiovascular Operating Room Technician (CVOR TECH) Travel Allied - $54.80/Hour $2192/Weekly; 3. Registered Nurse - MS/TELE - 13 Week Contract ($2010/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 4. Clinical Social Worker LCSW; 5. Head of Maintenance; 6. Laboratory Technician - Entry Level Chemistry and Biology Degree Grads; 7. Handyman; 8. Package Handler (Free Transportation) - Earn up to $19.20/hr; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1854 / Week; 10. CNA Certified Nursing Assistant;
Delaware County, NYDaily Star

CATSKILLS SKI HAUS LLC. Arts. ...

CATSKILLS SKI HAUS LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 05/06/21.Office: Delaware County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to the LLC, 1294 Carol Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.
Jefferson, NYDaily Star

Jefferson Central School is ac...

Jefferson Central School is accepting applications for: Registered Professional Nurse Full-time, 10 month position, Competitive Salary and Benefits, NYS Employees Retirement System, Paid Sick and Personal Leave Minimum Qualifications Graduation from a New York State registered or r egionally accredited school of nursing and possession of a current New York State license to practice as a registered professional nurse. Application Deadline: Open until filled Substitutes We are hiring substitutes for the following areas: Teachers and LTAs School Bus Drivers Food Service Helpers Custodians/Cleaners To apply, please submit a completed application to: Dr. Tarkan T. Ceng, Superintendent Jefferson Central School 1332 State Route 10 Jefferson, NY 12093 www.jeffersoncs.org.
Delaware County, NYDaily Star

Area News: May 13, 2021

HARWICK — Televisions and other forms of electronics such as computers will be accepted at the town of Hartwick’s Clean Sweep 2021 event scheduled at the town hall at 103 Town Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Once a year town residents are allowed to dispose...
Stamford, NYDaily Star

Please take notice that the an...

Please take notice that the annual organizational and lot owners meeting of the Stamford Cemetery Association will be held on the 1st day of June, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the cemetery office located on Mountain Avenue, Stamford, New York for the transaction of all business that properly comes before the meeting. Lot owners are encouraged to attend with any and all concerns. Lucille Chichester, Secretary.
Delaware County, NYthe-reporter.net

Photography Contest For the Upper Delaware River Region

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy has announced its fourth annual juried photo contest for the Upper Delaware River region, open to professional and amateur photographers. “Confluence: Land, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Delaware County, NYthe-reporter.net

DelCo Fair Tractor Raffle Winner Announced

WALTON - Five hundred tickets were sold for the Massey Ferguson garden tractor, purchased at a generous discount by the Delaware County Fair from Eklund Farm Machinery of Stamford. The winning ticket …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

Community Calendar: May 14-17, 2021

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Servings northern Otsego County residents. Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For eligibility info and required appointment: 607-832-5200. Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2...
Delaware County, NYthe-reporter.net

Energy Chat Series Features Clean Energy Communities

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will host a livestreamed Energy Chat on Tuesday, May 18, at 12 noon via Facebook Live. This tenth event of the series will feature a discussion about …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Delhi, NYthe-reporter.net

Time Capsule Opening Postponed

Due to a weather forecast of rain and chill, the Delaware Academy Time Capsule Event, originally scheduled for Sat. May. 8 is rescheduled for Sat. May 15. Location will be at the Courthouse Square in Delhi. The event begins at 1 p.m. with the time capsule opening occurring at 2 p.m. The event will be live streamed from the Delaware Academy web page.