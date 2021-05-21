Stamford calendar: Events coming up

(STAMFORD, NY) Live events are lining up on the Stamford calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Stamford area:

Spring Yard Sale at the Jefferson Maple Museum Jefferson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 221 Creamery Street, Jefferson, NY 12093

Spring Yard Sale – Maple Museum 221 Creamery St., Jefferson

High Performance Driving Day at New York Safety Track Jefferson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 396 Zimmerman Rd, Jefferson, NY

The twists and turns of the challenging course at New York Safety Track will greet us once again for a full day of high performance driving. It's a blast to

Catskills In Person Sewing Retreat Harpersfield, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Join us for this 1 or 2 day IN PERSON Sewing class at our Catskills Sewing Studio. For more details, check out the Retreat Page Here. Bring your own sewing projects to work on or we can provide...

Sidesaddle Fit and Fun Day! South Kortright, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 1646 Roses Brook Road, South Kortright, NY 13842

Sidesaddle education, hands-on fitting, and sale! Sit in some modern saddles and learn from ASA President Maggie Pritchard Herlensky.

Dressage Clinic WVH Summer Series III Stamford, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 385 Blackberry St, Stamford, NY

Part III of our summer series, with British international level Grand Prix clinicians Paul and Nikki Alvin-Smith. Focus: Cadence and Collection Cost $165 per ride Preregistration required. Venue...