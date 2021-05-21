Fairplay calendar: Coming events

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Fairplay has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairplay:

Volunteer work day at the Como Depot and Roundhouse Como, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 441-463 Boreas Pass Rd, Como, CO

Volunteer work Saturday. If you are interesting in becoming involved in work days or other Denver, South Park, & Pacific Historical Society events, please contact us! In 2021, we will be focusing...

Leadville Trail Marathon & Heavy Half Leadville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

The Leadville Trail Marathon & Heavy Half is on Saturday June 19, 2021. It includes the following events: Marathon and Heavy Half.

Challenger Sports International Soccer Camp - South Park FC Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

FREE GIFTS: Early Bird Offer - Custom Player Poster (valid through Feb), Camp T-shirt, Soccer Ball, Player Evaluation/Poster, Access to Juggling Club Sampler. FREE JERSEY: To receive your free...

Park County Kick-Off Parade Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Explore Park County, Colorado to take in spectacular views, outdoor activites and the true west. Tag us @exploreparkcounty!

Turquoise Lake 20K Leadville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Leadville, CO

The Turquoise Lake 20K offers unparalleled mountain views as you run clockwise around scenic Turquoise Lake. The first 7.5 miles of the course consists of hilly paved road. The final 5.5 miles...