Syracuse, KS

Live events coming up in Syracuse

Posted by 
Syracuse Times
Syracuse Times
 1 day ago

(SYRACUSE, KS) Live events are coming to Syracuse.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Syracuse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWdvn_0a7Cr7sw00

Storm Chaser 5k

Ulysses, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

5k run/walk/crawl. Annual youth fundraiser. We offer medals for 1st-3rd place male, female and youth finishers. T-shirts and goodie bags for all registered runners, and awesome prizes (including...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIiFr_0a7Cr7sw00

S1-L1-2021 - Ulysses, KS 2021

Ulysses, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:40 AM

Address: 204 E Wheat Ave, Ulysses, KS

Meeting Dates From Jun 07, 2021 to Jun 17, 2021 Each Monday from 08:00 AM to 08:40 AM Each Tuesday from 08:00 AM to 08:40 AM Each Wednesday from 08:00 AM to 08:40 AM

Learn More

May K

Ulysses, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 204 E Wheat Ave, Ulysses, KS

We can't wait to see you on May 22 for the May K race! Register to run or walk a 1/2 marathon, 5K, or 2K distance. Registration on May 22 begins at 7:30 AM. Races start at 8:00 AM from the Grant...

Learn More
Syracuse, KS
ABOUT

With Syracuse Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

