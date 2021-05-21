newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Legislators are dropping a plan to expand state-sponsored health insurance because of opposition from Gov. Lamont. Democrats wanted ‘public option’ to expand coverage in Connecticut.

By Christopher Keating, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

Legislation known as the “public option” that would have created a state-sponsored insurance plan for small businesses and nonprofits will not be taken up by the General Assembly following opposition from Gov. Ned Lamont, lawmakers said Friday.

Democrats have been pushing for years for the public option as part of health care reform, but Republicans and some business executives have been strongly against it. Democrats raised the issue again this year, but it will not be part of a broader health care reform that lawmakers are trying to pass before the regular legislative session ends June 9.

“Yes, it is true that the governor had some concerns about the actual public option piece of the bill, but we have a lot of agreement about the health care reform aspect of the bill,’' said Rep. Sean Scanlon, the former co-chairman of the insurance committee who is among the legislature’s leading authorities on health care.

“Everyone calls it the public option bill, but there’s a lot more in it than just the public option,’' Scanlon said. “It’s really a health care reform bill.’'

The legislation proposed to extend the state insurance pool that’s accessible to municipalities to be available to small businesses, nonprofits and individuals. The CBIA said the government plan has operated with a shortfall and undermines arguments to expand the state’s presence in health insurance.

Comptroller Kevin Lembo, whose office administers the Connecticut Partnership Plan, said in a March report that the plan is financially stable and projections show it will remain so. Unlike private-sector plans that it says generate profit with low medical loss ratios — the percentage of premium dollars that a health plan spends on medical claims and improvements rather than administrative costs — the balance of unused premium dollars paid by groups in the state plan is held in reserve and used to reduce premium costs, the report said.

The legislation faced stiff opposition from the business community, including five executives from Hartford-area insurance companies. In a letter to Lamont last month they warned that companies might move workers out of Connecticut if it is viewed as too costly.

Lamont’s chief spokesman, Max Reiss, said Lamont has remained firm in his position that he wants to make health care more affordable for Connecticut residents.

Reiss said Lamont favors expanding access to Obamacare, the existing government-subsidized health care insurance program, instead of subsidizing a new effort.

“He did not support a program that was going to be back-stopped by taxpayers with an unknown cost,’' Reiss said in an interview Friday.

Lamont, he said, is still pushing for health care improvements in the future.

“If we could do what we can at the policy level to drive down the cost of health insurance and health care, we want to do all those things,’' Reiss said. “But given the potential blank check to the state of Connecticut to cover a public option is not something that the governor felt was prudent.’'

Lembo said Lamont has “denied affordable health care options to small businesses and nonprofits despite the obvious need and overwhelming support from the public.”

“There is another structural issue within Connecticut government, however, when popular and necessary policies are jettisoned to please the wealthy and well-connected,” Lembo said.

Chris DiPentima, president of the Connecticut Business & Industry Association, which is fighting the public option, said Lembo’s “response is politics.”

CBIA members typically have fewer than 100 employees and are not among Connecticut’s wealthy residents, he said. Businesses agree that rising health insurance costs are a major issue, but do not believe a public option is a solution.

“This was not going to lower the costs of insurance,” DiPentima said. “It will raise the costs of doing business in Connecticut.”

Rep. Kerry Wood, a moderate Democrat who co-chairs the legislature’s insurance committee, said she believes much of the problem has been resolved because the federal government recently provided $85 million over two years in coronavirus stimulus funds to Connecticut’s health exchange under the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. Along with other improvements, the extra money helped abrogate the need for the public option, she said.

“There’s really no need for it at this point,’' Wood said in an interview Friday. “The hole that we were trying to fix with the public option bill is fixed. Both Anthem and CIGNA have come out with small-group plans. There are more options for small businesses than there were a year ago. There’s no need to run that bill.’'

She added, “When we take away private sector business and put it into the public sector, we lose jobs.’'

Susan Halpin, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Health Plans, said the decision to drop the public option is “very welcome news.”

“We hope the legislature will engage the industry In any conversation moving forward,” she said.

“As people learned the many details of the public option they had more questions than answers, more concerns than comfort going forward with it,” she said.

The health insurance industry fought hard, calling the public option a “state government-run public health care system” that would jeopardize more than 48,000 jobs in the industry and $15.5 billion in direct or indirect economic activity.

Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly of Stratford and Sen. Tony Hwang of Fairfield said their party has a better way to make health care affordable.

“A government-run public option does not achieve that goal,’' they said. “Connecticut Senate Republicans have a plan to reduce the costs of healthcare and increase access without hurting jobs. Democrats refused to advance our plan out of committee. But now it’s past time for Democrats and the governor to work with us.’'

House Republican leader Vincent Candelora of North Branford said Democrats “need to drop the antagonistic approach’' to the insurance industry.

“Expanding the reach of state government’s tentacles in the insurance industry isn’t the sort of health care reform that will benefit Connecticut, and I’m glad this ideological push to put government in competition with a cornerstone of our fragile employment market has finally run aground,’' Candelora said.

Separately, both Lamont and some Democratic lawmakers still favor a $50 million state tax on Connecticut’s six health insurers because the federal government recently phased out a tax that generated a total of $300 million per year from Connecticut insurers.

“What the industry is saying is we’re trying to tax them $50 million, but they’re getting a $300 million federal tax cut,’' Reiss said. “Our goal is to get as many people covered as affordably as possible so they can cover their premiums and cover their co-pays. This is a drop in the bucket for them.’'

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
931
Followers
737
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Branford, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hwang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Plans#Insurance Premiums#Private Insurance#State Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#Tax Reform#House Lawmakers#Democrats#The General Assembly#Cbia#Anthem#Cigna#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Health Care Reform#Connecticut Insurers#Connecticut Residents#Health Insurance Costs#Health Care Improvements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StateBrenham Banner-Press

Texas lawmakers: Expand health care cost transparency, options

(The Center Square) – Several bills have passed the state House and Senate that would expand health care price transparency for Texas consumers, making it one step closer to the governor’s desk for signature. SB 2122, which passed the Senate this week, would require health care providers to send patients...
Connecticut Statect.gov

Governor Lamont Says Connecticut’s Four Credit Rating Upgrades Recognize a Major Shift in the Strengthening of the State’s Budgetary Practices

Credit Rating Upgrades Are the First Connecticut Has Received in More Than Two Decades. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw today are applauding the announcements over the last two days from three independent credit rating agencies that they are each upgrading Connecticut’s bond credit ratings. They include:
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Connecticut Politics Week in Review: Vaccinated residents can ditch masks May 19, Gov. Ned Lamont says

With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing Thursday that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks indoors in most cases, Gov. Ned Lamont was quick to announce that Connecticut will enact the same standards as soon as next week. Some neighboring states, like New York and New Jersey, are still reviewing the CDC’s announcement and have not moved as quickly as Connecticut.
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Lamont Plans To Extend Connecticut Eviction Moratorium

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he will extend the state’s eviction moratorium for at least another month, after a federal judge overruled the national ban on evictions. Lamont said that the decision comes as part of a slow rollout of $235 million in emergency housing assistance to help residents that...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Record-Journal

Connecticut nursing home workers postpone planned strikes

Unionized nursing home workers agreed to postpone strikes planned for Friday at 26 facilities across Connecticut after Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration reached an agreement with union leaders and nursing homes operators that includes $267 million in state funds to help pay for historic wage increases. The workers including nurses, nurses...
Public Healthmilfordmirror.com

Lamont: State offices to reopen June 1

In another sign of normal life returning as the pandemic ebbs, Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday announced that state agencies that serve customers face-to-face, such as the Department of Social Services, the Department of Labor and the Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen on June 1. “All of our customer-facing...
PoliticsHartford Business

Lamont to state employees: Time to come back to the office

Gov. Ned Lamont informed state employees Thursday afternoon that they are expected to return to their state offices on July 1, while those who serve customers must return sooner, by June 1. The decision comes 15 months after most the state’s 30,000 employee workforce were directed to work from home...
West Hartford, CTwe-ha.com

House Extends Lamont’s Power, While Also Expanding Its Own

Lawmakers passed two bills related to emergency executive powers during their Tuesday session. The House acted Tuesday to both extend Gov. Ned Lamont’s pandemic-related emergency authority until July 20 and expand the legislature’s ability to curtail those executive powers through a temporary framework ending next March. Lawmakers passed two bills...
Public Healthctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Calls On National Guard To Help With Potential Nursing Home Strike

In anticipation of a nursing home strike starting on May 14, Gov. Ned Lamont called on the National Guard to ensure the safety of nursing home residents. In a letter to Major General Francis J. Evon Jr., the adjutant general of the Connecticut military department, Lamont asked the military to support the Department of Public Health in “protecting the public health and safety in response to any potential work stoppage of strike of workers at long-term care facilities.”
Public HealthAP

Lawmakers propose changes to Lamont's plans for COVID funds

Connecticut legislators recommended changes on Monday to Gov. Ned Lamont's spending proposal for more than $2.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding, including using more of the money to help replenish the state's hard-hit unemployment trust fund and boost funding for the tourism industry and struggling nursing homes. Members of...
HealthHartford Business

Lembo announces $350 million in state health plan savings

The state health plan cut projected costs by $350 million since October by negotiating favorable contracts, managing care and clawing back savings due to lower utilization during the COVID-19 pandemic, Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced last week. “By actively managing the plan on behalf of both members and taxpayers, we have...
Connecticut StateNewsTimes

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 “signing bonuses,” Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. Eligible recipients in the $10-million incentive program have to be out of work for eight to 10 weeks and retain their new jobs for two months. Applications for the program, which Lamont said would be administered by the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue Services, start on May 24.
Public Healthkhn.org

From Covid Coverage to ‘Public Option’ Plans, Journalists Delve Into Details

KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed changes in insurance coverage for covid-19 care on Newsy on Thursday. Read Appleby’s “Time to Say Goodbye to Some Insurers’ Waivers for Covid Treatment Fees”. KHN senior correspondent Mary Agnes Carey discussed Connecticut’s legislative efforts to pass a “public option” insurance plan on WNPR’s...
Ohio StateCincinnati CityBeat

Ohio Gov. DeWine Removes State Health Orders Amid Legislative Pressure

Since passing a bill in March to give themselves power to rescind public health orders, Republican lawmakers in Ohio have been counting the days until that power went into effect. They may not need to use it. In a Wednesday evening address outlining Ohio’s next steps in handling the pandemic,...