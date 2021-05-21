Live events coming up in Garrison

(GARRISON, ND) Live events are coming to Garrison.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Garrison area:

National Trails Day Garrison, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1252A 41st Avenue Northwest, Garrison, ND 58540

Ranger guided hike through park's native prairie. Hike will start at the Guardhouse Interpretive Center.

Dickens Village Festival Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Dickens Village Festival features craft vendor show, lighted parade, street food vendors, daily entertainment, horse tours and a Christmas Carol play taking visitors back to the days of Charles...

EMS Kids Strong Garrison, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1252A 41st Avenue Northwest, Garrison, ND 58540

Join us in celebrating EMS week. Family Fun activities including bounce houses and tours of EMS personnel equipment.

Skyfest Over Fort Stevenson Garrison, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1252A 41st Avenue Northwest, Garrison, ND 58540

Kite flying festival for all ages. Fly your own kite or build one. See kites of all shapes and sizes being flown, including stunt kites.

Hide Away Bay 5K Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Fitness event by ND Rural Races on Saturday, June 26 2021