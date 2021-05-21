newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Byers, CO

Live events Byers — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Byers Times
Byers Times
 1 day ago

(BYERS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Byers calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Byers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cT9H3_0a7Cr4El00

Cars Open Lapping

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Open Lapping Day – cars only. Session structure and length dependent on participation. For more information FIRST read the Open Lapping Day Information Page HERE If you would like to participate...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gm5xk_0a7Cr4El00

Youth Summer Dance Session 1- (ages 9-12) - Strasburg, CO 2021

Strasburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:50 AM

Address: 1932 Burton St, Strasburg, CO

YOUTH SUMMER DANCE CAMPS Youth Summer Dance Camp will meet twice a week for 3 weeks. These shorter sessions are designed to work on skills in Ballet, Jazz and Hip Hop. Classes will take place on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063WiH_0a7Cr4El00

Christmas on the Corridor celebration

Strasburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce span PO Box 386, Strasburg, CO 80136 span 720.731.1954 span admin@i70ccoc.com © Copyright 2021 I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce. All Rights Reserved. Site...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDbOY_0a7Cr4El00

Deer Trail Rodeo After Party

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: Deer Trail, CO

Deer Trail Rodeo After Party at Deer Trail Rodeo, Deer Trail, CO 80105, Deer Trail, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 11:00 pm to Sun Jul 11 2021 at 01:30 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLMiV_0a7Cr4El00

Our Lady of the Plains The Culture of Life Dinner and Auction

Byers, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 278 W Front St, Byers, CO

Knights of Columbus Council #13221 Event with proceeds benefiting the Eastern Plains Women’s Resource Center And the Northeast Colorado Mobile Ultra- Sound Unit. Sunday, June 6, 2021 Doors open at...

Learn More
Byers Times

Byers Times

Byers, CO
0
Followers
28
Post
129
Views
ABOUT

With Byers Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Strasburg, CO
City
Byers, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Knights Of Columbus#Dance#Mobile Audiences#Strasburg Co 80136#Sun Jul 07#Sun Jul 11#Sun Jun#Columbus Council#Deer Trail Rodeo#Live Content#Live Formats#Calendar#In Person Attendance#Remote Audiences#Digital Formats#Digital Tools#Proceeds#Participation#Commerce Span Po
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump sued by civil rights group for calling COVID-19 'China virus'

Former President Trump has been sued by a civil rights group for calling COVID-19 the “China virus” last year. The federal complaint by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) alleges that Trump’s use of that phrase and similar terms harmed the Chinese American community. The lawsuit was first reported...
WorkoutsPosted by
Indy100

Gym evacuated after terrible fart caused woman to throw up

A gym was evacuated after a woman did a fart so bad that a woman threw up and management thought there was a sewage problem. Oversharing on TikTok, weightlifter Maxime van den Dijssel said:. “This one time I went to a spin class after a night of heavy drinking and...