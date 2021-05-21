Ackley calendar: Events coming up

(ACKLEY, IA) Ackley has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ackley:

Visitation Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 10th Ave, Ackley, IA

Arlene Pies, age 85, passed away on Sunday, April 18 , 2021 in Texas. Visitation will be 2-3:00 P.M. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Sietsema Funeral Home of Ackley with burial to follow at the...

Forest, Roadside & Right of Way Cont. Ed. Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 524 Lawler St # A, Iowa Falls, IA

2,5,6, & 10. Please contact Hardin County Extension Office to pre-register the week before. Social distancing will be required and wearing a mask is recommended. Contact: Jodie Bonewitz...

Fourth Annual Curt Ross Memorial Golf Tournament Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 902 8th Ave, Ackley, IA

Fourth annual CURT ROSS MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT on Saturday July 24, 2021 at Ackley Recreation Club. Rain date of August 7, 2021. Contact Mama Kate or Trent Mennenga to sign up.

East Marshall Varsity Softball @ AGWSR Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:45 PM

Address: 918 4th Ave, Ackley, IA

The AGWSR (Ackley, IA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. East Marshall (Le Grand, IA) on Thursday, June 24 @ 6p.

Hillbilly Flea Market Aplington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 930 Hunter St, Aplington, IA

Details also on www.centraliowaexchange.com We will be hosting a hillbilly flea market! This will include the selling of anything!! Flea market vendors, tack vendors, small animal vendors...