Ackley, IA

Ackley calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Ackley Post
Ackley Post
 1 day ago

(ACKLEY, IA) Ackley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ackley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adYUY_0a7Cr3M200

Visitation

Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 10th Ave, Ackley, IA

Arlene Pies, age 85, passed away on Sunday, April 18 , 2021 in Texas. Visitation will be 2-3:00 P.M. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Sietsema Funeral Home of Ackley with burial to follow at the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGc7g_0a7Cr3M200

Forest, Roadside & Right of Way Cont. Ed.

Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 524 Lawler St # A, Iowa Falls, IA

2,5,6, & 10. Please contact Hardin County Extension Office to pre-register the week before. Social distancing will be required and wearing a mask is recommended. Contact: Jodie Bonewitz...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JyS9i_0a7Cr3M200

Fourth Annual Curt Ross Memorial Golf Tournament

Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 902 8th Ave, Ackley, IA

Fourth annual CURT ROSS MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT on Saturday July 24, 2021 at Ackley Recreation Club. Rain date of August 7, 2021. Contact Mama Kate or Trent Mennenga to sign up.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDKes_0a7Cr3M200

East Marshall Varsity Softball @ AGWSR

Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:45 PM

Address: 918 4th Ave, Ackley, IA

The AGWSR (Ackley, IA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. East Marshall (Le Grand, IA) on Thursday, June 24 @ 6p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFlro_0a7Cr3M200

Hillbilly Flea Market

Aplington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 930 Hunter St, Aplington, IA

Details also on www.centraliowaexchange.com We will be hosting a hillbilly flea market! This will include the selling of anything!! Flea market vendors, tack vendors, small animal vendors...

Learn More
Ackley Post

Ackley Post

Ackley, IA
ABOUT

With Ackley Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

