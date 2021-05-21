Live events Bridgeport — what’s coming up
(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Bridgeport is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bridgeport:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: 1639 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE
Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 1130 M St, Gering, NE
Hosted by Western Wheels Chapter SDC. Nebraska, Aug. 6th – 8th, Gering, North Central Zone Meet sponsored by Western Wheels Chapter. Headquarters Motel, Monument Inn & Suites, 308-436-1950. Room...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 1450 Box Butte Ave, Alliance, NE
Top 3 Promotions Alliance Shootout is on Facebook. To connect with Top 3 Promotions Alliance Shootout, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM
Please join us in celebrating EMS Week with Emergency Disaster Preparedness, Physical Therapy Fall Prevention, Sun Safety, Nebraska State Patrol, EMS crews, and Morrill County Sheriff's Office...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM
Heirloom Market vendor market at Bayard, Nebraska, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 09:00 am