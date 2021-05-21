Live events Bridgeport — what’s coming up

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Bridgeport is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bridgeport:

Celebrate Recovery – Alliance Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1639 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...

North Central Zone Meet, Gering NE Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1130 M St, Gering, NE

Hosted by Western Wheels Chapter SDC. Nebraska, Aug. 6th – 8th, Gering, North Central Zone Meet sponsored by Western Wheels Chapter. Headquarters Motel, Monument Inn & Suites, 308-436-1950. Room...

Top 3 Promotions Alliance Shootout Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1450 Box Butte Ave, Alliance, NE

Top 3 Promotions Alliance Shootout is on Facebook. To connect with Top 3 Promotions Alliance Shootout, join Facebook today.

2021 EMS Day Bridgeport, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Please join us in celebrating EMS Week with Emergency Disaster Preparedness, Physical Therapy Fall Prevention, Sun Safety, Nebraska State Patrol, EMS crews, and Morrill County Sheriff's Office...

Heirloom Market vendor market Bayard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Heirloom Market vendor market at Bayard, Nebraska, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 09:00 am