Bridgeport, NE

Live events Bridgeport — what’s coming up

Bridgeport Post
Bridgeport Post
 1 day ago

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Bridgeport is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bridgeport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2P2C_0a7Cr2TJ00

Celebrate Recovery – Alliance

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1639 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3037WL_0a7Cr2TJ00

North Central Zone Meet, Gering NE

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1130 M St, Gering, NE

Hosted by Western Wheels Chapter SDC. Nebraska, Aug. 6th – 8th, Gering, North Central Zone Meet sponsored by Western Wheels Chapter. Headquarters Motel, Monument Inn & Suites, 308-436-1950. Room...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4qjb_0a7Cr2TJ00

Top 3 Promotions Alliance Shootout

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1450 Box Butte Ave, Alliance, NE

Top 3 Promotions Alliance Shootout is on Facebook. To connect with Top 3 Promotions Alliance Shootout, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3V0r_0a7Cr2TJ00

2021 EMS Day

Bridgeport, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Please join us in celebrating EMS Week with Emergency Disaster Preparedness, Physical Therapy Fall Prevention, Sun Safety, Nebraska State Patrol, EMS crews, and Morrill County Sheriff's Office...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219kKl_0a7Cr2TJ00

Heirloom Market vendor market

Bayard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Heirloom Market vendor market at Bayard, Nebraska, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 09:00 am

With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Live Theater#Ne Celebrate Recovery#Western Wheels Chapter#Headquarters Motel#Monument Inn Suites#Sun Safety#Nebraska State Patrol#Morrill County Sheriff#Ems Week#Ne Top#Venues#In Person Events#Live Content#Stand Up Comedy#Entertainers#Serenity#Facebook Today
