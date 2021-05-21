newsbreak-logo
Stephenson, MI

Live events on the horizon in Stephenson

Stephenson Today
 1 day ago

(STEPHENSON, MI) Live events are coming to Stephenson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stephenson area:

Red Cross Blood Drive

Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 4009 Irving St, Marinette, WI

Thank you for helping care for others during this pandemic by rolling up a sleeve. Healthy blood, platelet and plasma donors continue to be essential to keep the blood flowing for patients in...

Venison Supper Pig Roast - Outdoor Event

Carney, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 52 Church St, Carney, MI

At the parsonage by Carney water tower 1pm Activities Open 5pm Dinner 6pm Main Event DOOR PRIZES - YARD GAMES CAMPFIRE - YOUTH ARCHERY CROSS CUT SAW Event tickets are FREE but REQUIRED. Call the...

Summer Concert - Monica Giles

Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: N2393 Schacht Rd, Marinette, WI

Sit outside under the tent and enjoy yourself while listening to live music by local musicians. Music goes from noon to 4 pm, rain or shine. No carry-ins

Mayhem on Main

Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join us for an evening of Music, Food, Vendors & Fun on Main Street in Marinette. Vendor Space is on a first-come, first serve basis. Booth Rental is $25.00 for a parking space. You can sell any...

Sunny & the Heat at The Outback

Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Event by Sunny & the Heat on Saturday, August 14 2021

