Live events on the horizon in Stephenson

These events are coming up in the Stephenson area:

Red Cross Blood Drive Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 4009 Irving St, Marinette, WI

Thank you for helping care for others during this pandemic by rolling up a sleeve. Healthy blood, platelet and plasma donors continue to be essential to keep the blood flowing for patients in...

Venison Supper Pig Roast - Outdoor Event Carney, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 52 Church St, Carney, MI

At the parsonage by Carney water tower 1pm Activities Open 5pm Dinner 6pm Main Event DOOR PRIZES - YARD GAMES CAMPFIRE - YOUTH ARCHERY CROSS CUT SAW Event tickets are FREE but REQUIRED. Call the...

Summer Concert - Monica Giles Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: N2393 Schacht Rd, Marinette, WI

Sit outside under the tent and enjoy yourself while listening to live music by local musicians. Music goes from noon to 4 pm, rain or shine. No carry-ins

Mayhem on Main Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join us for an evening of Music, Food, Vendors & Fun on Main Street in Marinette. Vendor Space is on a first-come, first serve basis. Booth Rental is $25.00 for a parking space. You can sell any...

Sunny & the Heat at The Outback Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Event by Sunny & the Heat on Saturday, August 14 2021