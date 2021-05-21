Live events Thornton — what’s coming up

(THORNTON, NH) Thornton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thornton:

Warrior Conference 2021 | May 21-22 Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Ski Area Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

If your church is not listed you may be attending Warrior Conference May 23-24 ( Sunday & Monday) Cost: $130 (CONFERENCE ONLY) You will need to call and book your own hotel room.

Trampoline Spring Weekend Day Camp #3 Campton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 4 Old Waterville Rd, Campton, NH

CAMP DESCRIPTION The Spring Trampoline Camp in May is a pre-season training program for freestyle skiers and freeskiers as they refine their fundamentals and advance their trampoline skills in...

Lego my Eggo – Waffles & Lego Time Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 7 Noon Peak Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

Join us from 10am to 11am on Friday for yummy toaster waffles and Lego time. We will have a variety of brick sizes so that everyone […]



Strictly Mini Special & NELCAR Legends Tour North Woodstock, Woodstock, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 463 Daniel Webster Hwy, North Woodstock, NH

Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Minis: 50 laps GoMotorsportsShop.com NELCAR Legends Tour: 35 laps Foley Oil & Propane Late Models: 50 laps Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers: 35...

Paradise Duo — Waterville Valley Resort Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 33 Village Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

Downtown Dave & The Deep Pockets hit the Gazebo stage in Town Square for some great live entertainment from 4-7pm.