Navajo, NM

Live events coming up in Navajo

Navajo News Beat
 1 day ago

(NAVAJO, NM) Live events are lining up on the Navajo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Navajo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qx3gH_0a7Cqy2D00

19th Annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Ride

Window Rock, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

One day ride from Window Rock to Flagstaff on 8/21/21\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSJzt_0a7Cqy2D00

Drexel Run

St Michaels, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: Lupton Rd, St Michaels, AZ

Drexel Run October 23 - 25, 2020 St. Michael Indian School proudly announces the 1st Annual Drexel Run. Participants can competitive run, stroll, or walk the races. The Drexel Run promotes health...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9dt6_0a7Cqy2D00

Native American Indian Jewelry Collection. No Reserve. Online Only.

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Old Pawn Vintage & Contemporary Zuni Navajo & Hopi Native American Jewelry specially curated Collection. $10 Start. No Reserve. Online Only. Saturday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MuIre_0a7Cqy2D00

Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery clean up

Fort Defiance, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: Fort Defiance, AZ

FORT DEFIANCE – Clean up of the Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery will be held Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring own plastic bags, tools, and water. Information: Daniel Yazza, 928-206-3970.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nN8e_0a7Cqy2D00

Family Vacation Bible School

Fort Defiance, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Kit Carson Dr, Fort Defiance, AZ

All ages will enjoy encouraging Bible Chalk Talks each service with Evangelist Dwight Haynes and his family. Sing in Navajo & English with Dwight's Accordion Music. SEE, HEAR, and EXPERIENCE God's...

ABOUT

With Navajo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

