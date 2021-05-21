Live events coming up in Navajo

(NAVAJO, NM) Live events are lining up on the Navajo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Navajo:

19th Annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Ride Window Rock, AZ

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

One day ride from Window Rock to Flagstaff on 8/21/21



Drexel Run St Michaels, AZ

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: Lupton Rd, St Michaels, AZ

Drexel Run October 23 - 25, 2020 St. Michael Indian School proudly announces the 1st Annual Drexel Run. Participants can competitive run, stroll, or walk the races. The Drexel Run promotes health...

Native American Indian Jewelry Collection. No Reserve. Online Only. Gallup, NM

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Old Pawn Vintage & Contemporary Zuni Navajo & Hopi Native American Jewelry specially curated Collection. $10 Start. No Reserve. Online Only. Saturday...

Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery clean up Fort Defiance, AZ

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: Fort Defiance, AZ

FORT DEFIANCE – Clean up of the Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery will be held Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring own plastic bags, tools, and water. Information: Daniel Yazza, 928-206-3970.

Family Vacation Bible School Fort Defiance, AZ

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Kit Carson Dr, Fort Defiance, AZ

All ages will enjoy encouraging Bible Chalk Talks each service with Evangelist Dwight Haynes and his family. Sing in Navajo & English with Dwight's Accordion Music. SEE, HEAR, and EXPERIENCE God's...