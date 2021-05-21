Live events on the horizon in Platte

(PLATTE, SD) Live events are lining up on the Platte calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Platte:

3rd Annual Blue Moon Tournament Armour, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 39522 274th St, Armour, SD

Live Music by Too Drunk to Fish Oacoma, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD

Enjoy food, beverages, and friends on the deck while listening to the music of Too Drunk to Fish!

Shore Fishing Chamberlain, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 701 N Main St, Chamberlain, SD

Shore Fishing in Chamberling, SD at American Creek Campground with Sue Arteberry. Arrive at American creek campground at 9am. Sue will have plenty of fishing poles to go around if you don't have...

Fish Lake 2-Couple Scramble Plankinton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 39051 253rd St, Plankinton, SD

Hosted by Fish Lake Golf Board - 18 Holes - 2-Couple Teams - 10:00 Shotgun Start - $60 per Couple, meal included with entry fee - Sign-Ups begin after April 1, please call the clubhouse at...