Platte, SD

Live events on the horizon in Platte

Platte Times
 1 day ago

(PLATTE, SD) Live events are lining up on the Platte calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Platte:

3rd Annual Blue Moon Tournament

Armour, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 39522 274th St, Armour, SD

3rd Annual Blue Moon Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with 3rd Annual Blue Moon Tournament, join Facebook today.

Live Music by Too Drunk to Fish

Oacoma, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD

Enjoy food, beverages, and friends on the deck while listening to the music of Too Drunk to Fish!

Shore Fishing

Chamberlain, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 701 N Main St, Chamberlain, SD

Shore Fishing in Chamberling, SD at American Creek Campground with Sue Arteberry. Arrive at American creek campground at 9am. Sue will have plenty of fishing poles to go around if you don't have...

Fish Lake 2-Couple Scramble

Plankinton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 39051 253rd St, Plankinton, SD

Hosted by Fish Lake Golf Board - 18 Holes - 2-Couple Teams - 10:00 Shotgun Start - $60 per Couple, meal included with entry fee - Sign-Ups begin after April 1, please call the clubhouse at...

ABOUT

With Platte Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

