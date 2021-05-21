newsbreak-logo
Covelo, CA

Live events on the horizon in Covelo

Posted by 
Covelo Voice
Covelo Voice
 1 day ago

(COVELO, CA) Covelo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Covelo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdSEs_0a7CqvO200

Trail Run: Lost Coast 4x4 Trail

Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 45020 US-101, Laytonville, CA

Come join us as we view adventure through the unspoiled wilderness of Northern California's rugged coast range. 4 days of off road adventuring, including a 3 nights exploring hidden beaches...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fo0pg_0a7CqvO200

Organ Freeman

Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: US-101, Laytonville, CA

While the band takes its format from classic organ trios, Organ Freeman transcends this conventional classification. The three-piece composed of guitarist Erik Carlson, d...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8bOb_0a7CqvO200

Play Group

Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 44400 Willis Ave, Laytonville, CA

Thursdays 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Interactive play, snacks and fun! Every Thursday. For children birth to five years of age and their parents. The playgroup will be held in Hardwood Park in good...

Senior Drop-In

Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 44400 Willis Ave, Laytonville, CA

Senior Drop In Thursday 11:30 am Chair Yoga 12:00 noon a delicious homemade lunch Anyone 55 or older is welcome! For more information, contact Nikki Waldon at 984-8089 or by email at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aS78e_0a7CqvO200

The Hog Farm Hideaway 2022

Laytonville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: US-101, Laytonville, CA 95454

Join us for an intimate 3-day music festival featuring The String Cheese Incident and more at the beautiful Black Oak Ranch.

