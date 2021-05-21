newsbreak-logo
Wetumka, OK

Live events coming up in Wetumka

Wetumka News Watch
(WETUMKA, OK) Live events are coming to Wetumka.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wetumka:

Graveside Service

Seminole, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 1001 N Milt Phillips Ave, Seminole, OK

Forest C. and Kenneth E. Gibson

Forest C. Gibson, 92, of Oaklawn, IL passed away on October 31, 2020. Forest was born to Claude and ...

Honor & Glory in Henryetta, OK

Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 420 W Trudgeon St, Henryetta, OK

Honor & Glory will be leading a free night of worship at Henryetta First Baptist Church. RESCHEDULED for July 17!

Holdenville Fall Festival

Holdenville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

... more A Festival organized by Holdenville Chamber of Commerce. This Oklahoma Festival will have fine craft, crafts, commercial/retail, corp./information and antique/collectibles exhibitors, and...

EPIC DAY 2021

Seminole, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 12037 OK-99, Seminole, OK

2021 EPIC DAY Car Show, Vendor Booths and Food Trucks Starting at 9 AM! Drive-in Movie at Dusk! More information to come!

Wewoka Lake Fest Car Show

Wewoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 524 S Wewoka Ave, Wewoka, OK

Annual Wewoka Lake Fest Car Show, July 3, 2021. Food, Music, Fun and games for all ages including Turtle Races for ages 14 and under. Location: Wewoka Lake, Registration 9:00 am - 11:00 am, Awards...

ABOUT

With Wetumka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

