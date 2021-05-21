newsbreak-logo
Meridian, TX

Meridian calendar: What's coming up

Meridian Bulletin
 1 day ago

(MERIDIAN, TX) Meridian has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meridian:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XHgP_0a7Cqsjr00

Wine and Cigar Pairing Event

Meridian, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1147 County Rd 1110, Meridian, TX

CIGAR AND WINE PAIRING MAY 23RD Come join us on Sunday May23rd at the vineyard in Meridian from 1:00 to 4:00 for our first cigar and wine pairing event. Your $30 ticket includes our featured cigar...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUyca_0a7Cqsjr00

Spring Texas Music Series

Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 670 Fort Graham, Whitney, TX

Outdoor concert series on the grounds of The Place at Lake Whitney every Friday Night in the Spring. General Admission $20, bring lawn chair or blanket. VIP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tn2Oc_0a7Cqsjr00

GottaLoveGravel

Walnut Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Night gravel ride ”Gotta Love Gravel” begins at 6:00pm with registration at 5:00pm at Katy Park in Walnut Springs 12 miles south of Glen Rose. There is additional parking for the night ride at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVud2_0a7Cqsjr00

Bacon Bash Texas 2021

Cranfills Gap, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 319 3rd St, Cranfills Gap, TX

Bacon. Beer. Bands. All to raise awareness for children with Type One Diabetes and Niki Warms the Cold. You’ll see 50 cook-off teams bringing their best to see who makes the most delicious bacon...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DT6p_0a7Cqsjr00

Miriam Wallace @ Olaf’s Courtyard

Clifton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 121 N Avenue D, Clifton, TX

Miriam Wallace @ Olaf’s Courtyard is on Facebook. To connect with Miriam Wallace @ Olaf’s Courtyard, join Facebook today.

Meridian, TX
ABOUT

With Meridian Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Meridian, TXPosted by
Meridian Bulletin

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Meridian

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Meridian: 1. Telemetry (Tele) Travel Nurse RN - $47.70/Hour $1717/Weekly; 2. Delivery Associate - DDF2 Dallas, TX (Starting Pay $16.50/hr*+); 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Reservations; 6. Construction Maintenance Technician; 7. Welder/Fabricator**** Sign on Bonus****; 8. Hvac Technician; 9. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits;
Meridian, TXPosted by
Meridian Bulletin

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Meridian

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Meridian: 1. Field Service & Sales Representative - Dallas, TX; 2. Personal Lines CSR; 3. Fleet Mechanic; 4. Member Service Representative I - Cleburne; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $65,000/Year - $2,000 Sign-On; 8. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 9. Progressive Care Unity (PCU) Travel Nurse RN - $41.81/Hour $1505/Weekly; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Average $1,600/Week + $4k Sign-On;
Meridian, TXPosted by
Meridian Bulletin

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Meridian

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Meridian: 1. Personal Lines CSR; 2. Construction Maintenance Technician; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits; 4. Travel Nurse - RN - Burn ICU - Burn Intensive Care Unit - $2129.4 / Week; 5. Truck Driver; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $1,600/Week + $4,000 Sign-On; 7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 8. CDL A Solo Company Drivers; 9. Bartenders and Servers; 10. Hiring Now/Coppell TX/ Dedicated Class A Truck Drivers/ Home Often;
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Texas...northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * From 7 AM CDT this morning through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts near 8 inches possible through early Wednesday. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
EconomyPosted by
Meridian Bulletin

Job alert: These Meridian jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Meridian: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 2. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $56.83/Hour $2046/Weekly; 3. Construction Maintenance Technician; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits; 5. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $1,600/Week + $4,000 Sign-On; 7. LVN/LPN - Long Term Care; 8. Dedicated Solo Class A CDL Drivers - $79k per Year!; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 10. CDL Truck Driver Merchandiser - Home Daily - Earn Up to $24/Hour;
Bell County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Grayson; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lampasas; Limestone; McLennan; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Wise WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles on east to west oriented roadways.