Meridian calendar: What's coming up

Wine and Cigar Pairing Event Meridian, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1147 County Rd 1110, Meridian, TX

CIGAR AND WINE PAIRING MAY 23RD Come join us on Sunday May23rd at the vineyard in Meridian from 1:00 to 4:00 for our first cigar and wine pairing event. Your $30 ticket includes our featured cigar...

Spring Texas Music Series Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 670 Fort Graham, Whitney, TX

Outdoor concert series on the grounds of The Place at Lake Whitney every Friday Night in the Spring. General Admission $20, bring lawn chair or blanket. VIP

GottaLoveGravel Walnut Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Night gravel ride ”Gotta Love Gravel” begins at 6:00pm with registration at 5:00pm at Katy Park in Walnut Springs 12 miles south of Glen Rose. There is additional parking for the night ride at the...

Bacon Bash Texas 2021 Cranfills Gap, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 319 3rd St, Cranfills Gap, TX

Bacon. Beer. Bands. All to raise awareness for children with Type One Diabetes and Niki Warms the Cold. You’ll see 50 cook-off teams bringing their best to see who makes the most delicious bacon...

Miriam Wallace @ Olaf’s Courtyard Clifton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 121 N Avenue D, Clifton, TX

