newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garberville, CA

Live events Garberville — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Garberville News Alert
Garberville News Alert
 1 day ago

(GARBERVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Garberville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garberville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKNWD_0a7CqqyP00

Camping Hiking Kayaking MEMORIAL DAY Weekend in the REDWOODS Humboldt State Park

Weott, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 17119 Avenue of the Giants, Weott, CA

We all want to get away and enjoy nature on Memorial Day weekend - but where? National parks are so overcrowded on holidays that they're no fun - and that's if you're lucky enough to score a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CChKM_0a7CqqyP00

Miranda Farmers’ Market

Miranda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 6685 Avenue of the Giants, Miranda, CA

Farm fresh produce, meats, flowers, plants and more! Market begins Monday, May 3, 2021 and runs each week until October. Hours from 2pm-6pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2G7L_0a7CqqyP00

Summer In-Person Interpretive Programs @ Benbow State Recreation Area

Garberville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 445 Lake Benbow Dr, Garberville, CA

Join California State Park interpreters for weekly in-person interpretive programs happening within Benbow State Recreation Area Weekly program schedules will be posted each Thursday and will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asNeD_0a7CqqyP00

Wild and Scenic Film Festival!

Garberville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 286 Sprowl Creek Rd, Garberville, CA

Join Friends of the Lost Coast for our annual fundraiser, the Wild and Scenic Film Festival! A fantastic selection of short, environmentally themed independent films that are sure to inspire a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TP0O_0a7CqqyP00

Shelter Cove Fish and Chill — Discover Southern Humboldt

Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 02:00 PM

Join Lost Coast Kayak Anglers for a fish and chill at Shelter Cove RV Campground & Deli.

Learn More
Garberville News Alert

Garberville News Alert

Garberville, CA
1
Followers
15
Post
43
Views
ABOUT

With Garberville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garberville, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Memorial Day Weekend#Cove#Live Theater#Local Events#Fun Time#October#Giants#Thu May 05#Sun Oct 10#Lost Coast Kayak Anglers#Ca Join Friends#In Person Events#Live Content#National Parks#Holidays#Farm#Stand Up Comedy#Remote Audiences#Flowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: Summer Camps, Vaccine Supplies and Oyster Fest

The Journal's annual Summer of Fun issue is out now, with plenty of COVID-19 adapted fun to occupy the kids. On the news side, we've got the tale the rush to get vaccines to Humboldt in the wake of a missed shipment and how we ended up with a glut of vaccines in time for broadened eligibility. We're also looking at the plans taking shape for this year's Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, which will have both virtual and in-person components. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt County stories.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Lunchtime appreciation

The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise recently donated a barbecue lunch to thank nearly 40 state-contracted workers who supported local mass-vaccination clinics. The staff had been on-site since April 7 administering thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Humboldt County residents. Rotarians prepared hot dogs and hamburgers on May 7 and delivered them to workers at the Arcata Community Center two days before they completed their assignment and headed home. COVID-19 vaccination is still available. Go to MyTurn.ca.gov to sign up or call 707-441-5000 for general information or to speak with a Public Health nurse about vaccines. Pictured is the vaccination clinic staff receiving lunch prepared by the Rotary Club Arcata Sunrise at the Arcata Community Center.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Southern Humboldt Farmers Markets Kick off 2021 Season

Southern Humboldt farmers markets kick off the 2021 season this week with two additions to the circuit. Markets in Miranda and Garberville join Shelter Cove (up and running since April 20) in offering farm fresh produce, veggie starts, grass-fed beef, pastured poultry and eggs, herbal products, arts and crafts and more now through October. Find the Miranda Farmers Market on Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m. at Miranda Market, the Shelter Cove Farmers Market on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mario's Marina Bar and the Garberville Farmers Market on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Garberville Town Square.