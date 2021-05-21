Live events Garberville — what’s coming up

(GARBERVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Garberville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garberville:

Camping Hiking Kayaking MEMORIAL DAY Weekend in the REDWOODS Humboldt State Park Weott, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 17119 Avenue of the Giants, Weott, CA

We all want to get away and enjoy nature on Memorial Day weekend - but where? National parks are so overcrowded on holidays that they're no fun - and that's if you're lucky enough to score a...

Miranda Farmers’ Market Miranda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 6685 Avenue of the Giants, Miranda, CA

Farm fresh produce, meats, flowers, plants and more! Market begins Monday, May 3, 2021 and runs each week until October. Hours from 2pm-6pm

Summer In-Person Interpretive Programs @ Benbow State Recreation Area Garberville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 445 Lake Benbow Dr, Garberville, CA

Join California State Park interpreters for weekly in-person interpretive programs happening within Benbow State Recreation Area Weekly program schedules will be posted each Thursday and will...

Wild and Scenic Film Festival! Garberville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 286 Sprowl Creek Rd, Garberville, CA

Join Friends of the Lost Coast for our annual fundraiser, the Wild and Scenic Film Festival! A fantastic selection of short, environmentally themed independent films that are sure to inspire a...

Shelter Cove Fish and Chill — Discover Southern Humboldt Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 02:00 PM

Join Lost Coast Kayak Anglers for a fish and chill at Shelter Cove RV Campground & Deli.