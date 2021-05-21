newsbreak-logo
Waurika, OK

Waurika calendar: Events coming up

Waurika News Beat
Waurika News Beat
 1 day ago

(WAURIKA, OK) Waurika is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waurika:

2021 Original MHBA/MHYF Miniature Hereford Junior Nationals

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

The MHBA and the MHYF have been working diligently to plan this year’s Miniature Hereford Junior Nationals (MHJN). We are excited to hold the 2021 Original MHBA/MHYF Miniature Hereford Junior...

June 6:15PM RED Swim Lesson - Duncan, OK 2021

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:15 AM

Address: 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Meeting Dates From Jun 07, 2021 to Jun 17, 2021 Each Monday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM Each Tuesday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM Each Wednesday from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM

Coyote Calls Craft Show - July Event

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Coyote Calls Craft Show’s is a craft and vendor show located in Duncan, OK inside the Chisholm Mall! We offer a ton of different vendors! From Vintage & Antique to Homemade and Brand new! We have...

LIVE MUSIC WITH JAY MICHAELS

Byers, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 719 Main Street, Byers, TX 76357

"Jay's vocals are incredible... I would recommend Jay Michaels to any venue." Robert Gallagher, Entertainment Director, Billy Bobs Texas

"A Year With Frog and Toad" A Free performance by DLT's Children's Theatre Experience cast and crew.

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 926 W Main St, Duncan, OK

"A Year With Frog and Toad" A Free performance by DLT's Children's Theatre Experience cast and crew. at The Palace Theatre, 926 W Main St, Duncan, OK 73533, Duncan, United States on Sat May 22...

