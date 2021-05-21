What’s up Wellfleet: Local events calendar

(WELLFLEET, MA) Wellfleet has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wellfleet area:

Spring Junior Tennis – Future Stars Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 680 Chequessett Neck Rd, Wellfleet, MA

Beginner Junior Tennis (Ages 10-12) | Session I: May 1 – May 22 | Members: $55 | Non-Members: $80 Saturdays 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. | Mondays 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Artist Reception: Sonya & Natalya Woodman Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA

Meet the artists behind our new art exhibit In FLUX and check out this very cool show! In FLUX will be on view at the Hall until June 17th. Learn more about the artists, mother and daughter duo...

Camp Lightbulb 2021 Summer Camp Week 1 - Provincetown Truro, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: North Pamet Road, PO Box 402, Truro, MA 02666

Camp Lightbulb is back in Provincetown for our yearly summer camps!

Wellfleet Restaurant Week Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Wellfleet Restaurant Week is back this year: Wednesday, June 2 – Tuesday, June 8, 2021 The Wellfleet Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce...

SEASON OPENING: Group Exhibition — Off Main Gallery Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 75 Commercial St, Wellfleet, MA

Opening Reception : Saturday, May 29th at 6 - 8 pm