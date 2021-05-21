2021 PGA Championship scores: Phil Mickelson improbably atop leaderboard, but will he actually win?
Phil Mickelson's name belies the improbability of him contending at the 103rd PGA Championship. Because he is famous and popular and not yet at the point of his career where he's only a part-time PGA Tour player, it does not seem absurd that he's in the mix for the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island after shooting a 69 in the second round on Friday at Kiawah Island.www.cbssports.com