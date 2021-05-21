Coming soon: Siren events

newsbreak-logo
(SIREN, WI) Siren is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Siren:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFKWE_0a7Cqlo000

AWF Barrel BRAWL

Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 3270 WI-35, Frederic, WI

Join AWF's return to LIVE SHOWS! We are happy to be back LIVE for our AWF Fans at The Barrel House in Frederic, WI on Saturday, June 12th! FREE SHOW! 5 PM Doors Open 6 PM Bell Time This will be an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02U0rx_0a7Cqlo000

Youth in the Outdoors

Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5400 Townline Rd, Frederic, WI

Youth in the Outdoors er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Youth in the Outdoors, kom á Facebook nú.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaFwF_0a7Cqlo000

REV LIMIT Rockin The Wig Run @Crow Bar

Webster, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 5046 Co Hwy A, Webster, WI

Music event in Webster, WI by REV LIMIT on Sunday, May 30 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLnoT_0a7Cqlo000

Big Gust Days

Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

The weekend includes a Queen pageant, antique and classic car show, 5k run-walk, antique tractor show, apple race, demolition derby, garage sale, kiddie parade and much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31G9oK_0a7Cqlo000

Mixed Sampler Quilt Guild Show

Webster, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 7564 W Alder St, Webster, WI

34th Annual show features 200 quilts large, medium, and small from traditional to art quilts, quilt shop vendors, quilt raffle, quilt silent auction, demonstrations & special exhibits, quilt...

Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Siren, WIPosted by
Siren Post

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(SIREN, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Siren. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Siren, WIPosted by
Siren Post

What’s up Siren: Local events calendar

1. Spring Clean Up: Garlic Mustard ID & Removal; 2. 11th Annual Canoe & Wooden Boat Show at the Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum; 3. Woodland Owner Walk; 4. Turtles of the Namekagon Paddle; 5. Barronett Tri-County Foray;
Webster, WIBurnett County Sentinel

Northwest Passage Gallery opens the doors

WEBSTER–– After years of planning and fundraising, the new Northwest Passage Gallery has stood ready to create a more vibrant community through access to the arts since its completion in March 2020. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has kept the gallery doors closed, but that is about to change. The Northwest Passage Gallery will be one of the stops on the Earth Arts Spring Art Tour, being held May 7-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Following the tour, the gallery will be open each of the remaining weekends in May, Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours for the rest of the summer will be announced soon.