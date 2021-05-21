Coming soon: Siren events
(SIREN, WI) Siren is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Siren:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 3270 WI-35, Frederic, WI
Join AWF's return to LIVE SHOWS! We are happy to be back LIVE for our AWF Fans at The Barrel House in Frederic, WI on Saturday, June 12th! FREE SHOW! 5 PM Doors Open 6 PM Bell Time This will be an...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 5400 Townline Rd, Frederic, WI
Youth in the Outdoors er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Youth in the Outdoors, kom á Facebook nú.
Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 PM
Address: 5046 Co Hwy A, Webster, WI
Music event in Webster, WI by REV LIMIT on Sunday, May 30 2021
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM
The weekend includes a Queen pageant, antique and classic car show, 5k run-walk, antique tractor show, apple race, demolition derby, garage sale, kiddie parade and much more.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 7564 W Alder St, Webster, WI
34th Annual show features 200 quilts large, medium, and small from traditional to art quilts, quilt shop vendors, quilt raffle, quilt silent auction, demonstrations & special exhibits, quilt...