Live events on the horizon in Kingsville

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Kingsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingsville:

Swamp Rattlers Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 5941 Lake Rd W, Ashtabula, OH

Swamp Rattlers at Saybrook Township Park, 5941 Lake Rd West, Ashtabula, OH 44004, Ashtabula, United States on Wed Jun 30 2021 at 07:00 pm to 08:30 pm

Face Value Duo Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 5941 Lake Rd W, Ashtabula, OH

Face Value Duo at Saybrook Township Park, 5941 Lake Rd West, Ashtabula, OH 44004, Ashtabula, United States on Wed Jun 16 2021 at 07:00 pm to 08:30 pm

Phil Yan Polka Band Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 5941 Lake Rd W, Ashtabula, OH

Polka! FREE concert on beautiful Lake Erie. Bring a chair, wear your mask and respect the 6' social distancing please.

Huge clean out sale Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Elvis, collectibles, antique kitchen set, keyboard,. We cleaned out the houses, basements, and attics!!!

CCW/CHL Class Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 4435 Main Ave, Ashtabula, OH

.NRA Basic Pistol Class. This class will meet the requirement for a Ohio Concealed Carry Permit. Cost of 100.00 includes classroom time, range time, rental pistols, and targets. Please...