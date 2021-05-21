newsbreak-logo
Kingsville, OH

Live events on the horizon in Kingsville

Kingsville Post
Kingsville Post
 1 day ago

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Kingsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WqP9_0a7CqkvH00

Swamp Rattlers

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 5941 Lake Rd W, Ashtabula, OH

Swamp Rattlers at Saybrook Township Park, 5941 Lake Rd West, Ashtabula, OH 44004, Ashtabula, United States on Wed Jun 30 2021 at 07:00 pm to 08:30 pm

Learn More

Face Value Duo

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 5941 Lake Rd W, Ashtabula, OH

Face Value Duo at Saybrook Township Park, 5941 Lake Rd West, Ashtabula, OH 44004, Ashtabula, United States on Wed Jun 16 2021 at 07:00 pm to 08:30 pm

Learn More

Phil Yan Polka Band

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 5941 Lake Rd W, Ashtabula, OH

Polka! FREE concert on beautiful Lake Erie. Bring a chair, wear your mask and respect the 6' social distancing please.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITyAn_0a7CqkvH00

Huge clean out sale

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Elvis, collectibles, antique kitchen set, keyboard,. We cleaned out the houses, basements, and attics!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nCpz_0a7CqkvH00

CCW/CHL Class

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 4435 Main Ave, Ashtabula, OH

.NRA Basic Pistol Class. This class will meet the requirement for a Ohio Concealed Carry Permit. Cost of 100.00 includes classroom time, range time, rental pistols, and targets. Please...

Learn More
With Kingsville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

