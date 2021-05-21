newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain City Updates

Fountain City events coming up

Posted by 
Fountain City Updates
Fountain City Updates
 1 day ago

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Fountain City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fountain City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fubkI_0a7Cqj2Y00

Rumble by the River 40

Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2895 WI-35, Fountain City, WI

The Kings are coming! The Dirt Kings Late Model Tour is the premier dirt late model touring series in the state of Wisconsin. The DiscountShopTowels.com Dirt Kings Late Model Tour brings a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdwbZ_0a7Cqj2Y00

Summer Solstice Sunrise Observance

Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:15 AM

Address: S3439 Cole Bluff Ln, Fountain City, WI

Every Summer Solstice, we stand and greet the sun as it enters the Great Stone Circle at sunrise. You are invited to join us as we recognize the passing of the seasons from Spring to Summer in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8fnd_0a7Cqj2Y00

Healthy plant-based potluck

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Healthy plant-based potluck is on Facebook. To connect with Healthy plant-based potluck, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7IRz_0a7Cqj2Y00

Ride the Ridges

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1570 Homer Rd, Winona, MN

Ride the Ridges takes riders through some of the most scenic areas in southeastern Minnesota.\n

Learn More

August Full Moon Session in Sound

Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: S3439 Cole Bluff Ln, Fountain City, WI

Have you wondered what it is like at Kinstone at night? Ever wanted to be in the middle of a sound bath inside a stone circle? Ever wanted to watch the full moon rising over standing stones...

Learn More
Fountain City Updates

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City, WI
3
Followers
27
Post
192
Views
ABOUT

With Fountain City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Late Spring#Sun Jun#S3439#Kinstone#Fountain City#Venues#Sunrise#In Person Events#Winona#In Person Attendance#Entertainers#Model Tour#Stones#Ln#Live Content#Riders#Remote Audiences#Southeastern Minnesota#Wisconsin
Related
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.