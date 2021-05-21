Fountain City events coming up

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Fountain City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fountain City:

Rumble by the River 40 Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2895 WI-35, Fountain City, WI

The Kings are coming! The Dirt Kings Late Model Tour is the premier dirt late model touring series in the state of Wisconsin. The DiscountShopTowels.com Dirt Kings Late Model Tour brings a...

Summer Solstice Sunrise Observance Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:15 AM

Address: S3439 Cole Bluff Ln, Fountain City, WI

Every Summer Solstice, we stand and greet the sun as it enters the Great Stone Circle at sunrise. You are invited to join us as we recognize the passing of the seasons from Spring to Summer in...

Healthy plant-based potluck Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Healthy plant-based potluck is on Facebook. To connect with Healthy plant-based potluck, join Facebook today.

Ride the Ridges Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1570 Homer Rd, Winona, MN

Ride the Ridges takes riders through some of the most scenic areas in southeastern Minnesota.



August Full Moon Session in Sound Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: S3439 Cole Bluff Ln, Fountain City, WI

Have you wondered what it is like at Kinstone at night? Ever wanted to be in the middle of a sound bath inside a stone circle? Ever wanted to watch the full moon rising over standing stones...