Imperial, NE

Imperial events coming up

Imperial Digest
Imperial Digest
 1 day ago

(IMPERIAL, NE) Live events are lining up on the Imperial calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Imperial:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KkwR_0a7Cqi9p00

Drive Green - Holyoke

Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 39924 US-6, Holyoke, CO

Take home big savings at our 2021 John Deere Drive Green Event at our Holyoke location! - $500 John Deere Rewards* available on all compact utility tractors (CUTs) - Ride and drive equipment...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QaFJ_0a7Cqi9p00

Horse Camp #1 - Amherst, CO 2021

Amherst, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 61360 Co Rd 40, Amherst, CO

Horse Camp #1 span Aug 13 - Aug 15 (Sunday, Friday, Saturday) span Ages 8-18 span

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hktsF_0a7Cqi9p00

Crema Latina Village Festival 2020 ✘ Hochseilgarten Wiesloch

Venango, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:59 PM

Address: Gewann Haagen 7, 69168 Wiesloch

Am 30.05.2020 heißen wir euch zum dritten Mal in Folge auf Rhein-Neckars größten Reggaeton Outdoor Festival willkommen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytD0W_0a7Cqi9p00

Southern Fried Funeral

Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 230 E Furry St, Holyoke, CO

$5 Comedy of epoch proportions, where southern charm doesn't always apply. Emotions are flying, along with other things when relatives tempers boil over and a weasel of an uncle tries to rob...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIxfp_0a7Cqi9p00

Midwest Elite Showcase

Grant, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM

Address: 740 Sherman Ave, Grant, NE

This event is for TEAMS and INDIVIDUALS. It is open to high school players, prep school teams, club teams, JuCo players, and independent teams. Combine drills led by an NBA trainer, pool play, and...

ABOUT

With Imperial Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

