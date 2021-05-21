newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Langdon, ND

Langdon events calendar

Posted by 
Langdon Updates
Langdon Updates
 1 day ago

(LANGDON, ND) Langdon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Langdon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRaEa_0a7CqhH600

Graduation Sunday - United Lutheran Church Class of 2021

Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 104 Bjornson Dr, Cavalier, ND

Special Service Sunday, May 23 at 9:00am All are welcome to join us for worship & help celebrate the class of 2021!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mzov_0a7CqhH600

Visitation

Edmore, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 203 Madison St, Edmore, ND

Here is Patricia Sanderson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on May 15, 2021, at the age of 62, Patricia Sanderson of Edmore, North Dakota, born...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3POM_0a7CqhH600

Wilderman Offroad

Walhalla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Date: Saturday 17 July 2021 Add To Calendar Location: Walhalla, North Dakota (United States) Wilderman Full: 2.4 miles of swimming, 113.4 miles of gravel grinding, mountain biking and stream...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ukx51_0a7CqhH600

Langdon Safe at Home Alone

Langdon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 9280 107th Ave NE, Langdon, ND

Help your 8-12 year old prepare for independence with this class created by Safe Kids Grand Forks. Drop your child off for the afternoon and they will learn: » Fire escape and severe weather...

Learn More

Howard Hoff Sale

Walhalla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Diseth Auction Service is having Howard Hoff Sale in Walhalla ND on Jun 17, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
Langdon Updates

Langdon Updates

Langdon, ND
1
Followers
21
Post
68
Views
ABOUT

With Langdon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Langdon, ND
City
Edmore, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mountain Biking#Swimming#Live Events#Local Events#Live Theater#Preview Content#Auction#Sun May#Cavalier#Nd Special Service#Walhalla Nd#Diseth Auction Service#Madison St#Calendar Location#In Person Events#Preview Auction Items#Standup Comedy#Live Content#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Langdon, NDPosted by
Langdon Updates

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Langdon

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Langdon: 1. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Langdon); 2. Sales Career - No Experience Required; Hiring Immediately; 3. Insurance Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 4. Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Langdon); 5. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 6. Hiring CDL-A Reefer Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Langdon); 7. Hiring CDL-A Dry Van Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Langdon); 8. CDL-A Truck Drivers Needed Now - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Langdon); 9. OTR CDL-A Truck Driving Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Langdon); 10. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...;
Politicsagupdate.com

North Dakota CattleWomen to celebrate 70th anniversary

The North Dakota CattleWomen (NDCW) are planning a special convention in 2021 for their 70th anniversary. The organization’s state meeting will be held June 11-12 in Mandan at the Comfort Inn and Suites. “We are celebrating 70 years of our organization forming as a group and supporting the beef industry...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Indian Education Program in Fargo and West Fargo Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill that requires all North Dakota schools to teach Native American history, culture, and treaty rights recently passed the North Dakota state senate. “I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for the state of North Dakota for the tribal and state...
GardeningTimes-Online

Dakota Gardener: Tomato Varieties for North Dakota

Look for varieties that ripen early, resist diseases and produce good yields of delicious fruits. Of course, you do! It’s the favorite vegetable grown by gardeners. Thousands of gardeners in North Dakota will go to their garden centers during the next two weeks to buy their tomato plants for this summer.
Real EstateBismarck Tribune

North Dakota pastureland rents, values creep upward

Pastureland values and rents in North Dakota have crept up from last year, according to North Dakota State University Extension. Statewide average pastureland rental rates have increased 3%, from $17.40 per acre in 2020 to $17.90 per acre this year. Pastureland values have increased just under 2%, from $817 per acre last year to nearly $833 per acre now, according to data compiled from the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands annual survey.
Bismarck, NDINFORUM

Photographer looks at the landscape in new exhibit at North Dakota Capitol

BISMARCK — When one looks at a Tim Lamey photograph, it’s more than just a picturesque landscape staring back with unending beauty. The story behind Lamey’s body of work, from formative works to more recent projects like “Here Is Your Country,” which is now on display on the observatory floor of the North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck, reaches into the depths of nature’s bounty and poses questions of conservation.
Ramsey County, NDDevils Lake Daily Journal

“2021 Ramsey County Expressive Arts”

We just completed our Ramsey County Communication Arts and Clothing Revue on Sunday, May 2. We were thrilled to have 20 participants in the Clothing Revue and 17 presentations in our Communication Arts contest. All participants in the Clothing Revue were in the “Buy and Show” category. The main objective...
Grand Forks County, NDKNOX News Radio

COVID-19 active cases continue to fall in ND

North Dakota health officials have reported 85 new coronavirus cases statewide. Active cases fell slightly to 768. The active cases have trended downward in recent weeks, hovering around 800 the past few days. More than 1,000 cases were generally active in April at any given point in time. The state’s coronavirus death toll held steady at1,504. Thirty-four people are hospitalized in North Dakota due to COVID-19. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have fallen considerably since they peaked at 332 in mid-November. There were two new positive cases in Grand Forks County. Nearly 44% of residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccinations statewide have slowed considerably in recent weeks.
EducationGrand Forks Herald

Letter: A decay in North Dakota higher education?

I grew up in North Dakota and graduated from one of the state’s universities obtaining a quality, transformative education that subsequently put me in good stead during my career in high tech. That quality higher education is now jeopardized by legislative action that unduly restricts educators’ independence. Pulling up stakes is not easy, so it may be that few current faculty members leave. However, for prospective future faculty a decision to avoid a state that’s developing a reputation for a restrictive teaching environment will be quite easy.
Cavalier County, NDcavaliercountyextra.com

Cavalier County is the recipient of grant dollars

Cavalier County will soon be the recipient of a grant authorized by the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly that will enhance two major economic development projects currently underway in the county. The grant is in the amount of $1.5 million and will be shared by the Cavalier County Job Development...
Langdon, NDcavaliercountyextra.com

Langdon Long Ago

Spring music recitals have existed for at least 80 years or more with some of the early ones sponsored by the Langdon Women’s Club and held in the assembly hall of the Langdon High School. There is no memory of admission charges although that organization did sponsor fundraising events, so it is possible attendance was by invitation. Very likely we got there because one of the neighboring children would be performing. Two of the popular music teachers at that time were Mrs. Bain and Mrs. Dick, who played the organ and piano each Sunday at the Presbyterian Church. My mother, who liked to sing, had joined the choir and got to know both of these ladies quite well. While we had no piano and my mother had taken no lessons herself, she was able to pick out a few fun-type songs on the pump organ which moved to town with us after my grandmother died. Grandma had been sure one day I would learn to play that organ so talked about that often. Fortunately, the aunt remaining on the farm had a piano and no interest in an old-fashioned organ.