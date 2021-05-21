Langdon events calendar

(LANGDON, ND) Langdon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Langdon:

Graduation Sunday - United Lutheran Church Class of 2021 Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 104 Bjornson Dr, Cavalier, ND

Special Service Sunday, May 23 at 9:00am All are welcome to join us for worship & help celebrate the class of 2021!

Visitation Edmore, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 203 Madison St, Edmore, ND

Here is Patricia Sanderson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on May 15, 2021, at the age of 62, Patricia Sanderson of Edmore, North Dakota, born...

Wilderman Offroad Walhalla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Date: Saturday 17 July 2021 Add To Calendar Location: Walhalla, North Dakota (United States) Wilderman Full: 2.4 miles of swimming, 113.4 miles of gravel grinding, mountain biking and stream...

Langdon Safe at Home Alone Langdon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 9280 107th Ave NE, Langdon, ND

Help your 8-12 year old prepare for independence with this class created by Safe Kids Grand Forks. Drop your child off for the afternoon and they will learn: » Fire escape and severe weather...

Howard Hoff Sale Walhalla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Diseth Auction Service is having Howard Hoff Sale in Walhalla ND on Jun 17, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.