Live events coming up in Marengo

(MARENGO, IN) Marengo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marengo:

Recreational Vehicles Online Only Auction English, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

RECREATIONAL VEHICLE AUCTION2012 WINNEBAGO MOTOR HOME2010 KEYSTONE FIFTH WHEELONLINE ONLY - ENDS WED...

Canoe Trip Milltown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Come canoe the Blue River with us this Summer. We'll drive down to Mill Town, IN, and get outfitted with canoes & lifejackets through Cave Country Canoes. Time & Location

Davis Ranch Open Horse Shows Hardinsburg, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 385 US-150, Hardinsburg, IN

Draft , Driving , English , Halter , In Hand , Lead Line , Miniature & Shetland , Open Show , Paint , Quarter Horse , Trail , Western View Event Website

Faith Rocks 2021 English, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 717 W Tunnel Hill Rd, English, IN

A three-day retreat for faith-based youth groups at Sycamore Springs Park in English, Indiana. Gather with fellow believers for a series of activities, music and speakers. Check back for the final...

Granddaddy Short Leg at Turtle Run Winery Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 940 St Peters Church Rd NE, Corydon, IN

We will be in full effect at Turtle Run Winery Sunday May 23rd, 2021.