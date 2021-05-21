newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marengo, IN

Live events coming up in Marengo

Posted by 
Marengo Voice
Marengo Voice
 1 day ago

(MARENGO, IN) Marengo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marengo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohN6q_0a7CqgON00

Recreational Vehicles Online Only Auction

English, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

RECREATIONAL VEHICLE AUCTION2012 WINNEBAGO MOTOR HOME2010 KEYSTONE FIFTH WHEELONLINE ONLY - ENDS WED...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDtqz_0a7CqgON00

Canoe Trip

Milltown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Come canoe the Blue River with us this Summer. We'll drive down to Mill Town, IN, and get outfitted with canoes & lifejackets through Cave Country Canoes. Time & Location

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134IDp_0a7CqgON00

Davis Ranch Open Horse Shows

Hardinsburg, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 385 US-150, Hardinsburg, IN

Draft , Driving , English , Halter , In Hand , Lead Line , Miniature & Shetland , Open Show , Paint , Quarter Horse , Trail , Western View Event Website

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bf0M3_0a7CqgON00

Faith Rocks 2021

English, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 717 W Tunnel Hill Rd, English, IN

A three-day retreat for faith-based youth groups at Sycamore Springs Park in English, Indiana. Gather with fellow believers for a series of activities, music and speakers. Check back for the final...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsMie_0a7CqgON00

Granddaddy Short Leg at Turtle Run Winery

Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 940 St Peters Church Rd NE, Corydon, IN

We will be in full effect at Turtle Run Winery Sunday May 23rd, 2021.

Learn More
Marengo Voice

Marengo Voice

Marengo, IN
1
Followers
14
Post
36
Views
ABOUT

With Marengo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Hardinsburg, IN
City
Keystone, IN
City
Corydon, IN
City
Marengo, IN
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Canoe#Live Music Venues#Event Venues#Live Theater#Western Music#Winnebago Motor Home2010#Keystone Fifth#Cave Country Canoes#Time Location Starts#Miniature Shetland#Sun Jun#Sun May#St Peters Church Rd Ne#Sycamore Springs Park#Mill Town#Drive#River#Open Show#Trail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump sued by civil rights group for calling COVID-19 'China virus'

Former President Trump has been sued by a civil rights group for calling COVID-19 the “China virus” last year. The federal complaint by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) alleges that Trump’s use of that phrase and similar terms harmed the Chinese American community. The lawsuit was first reported...
WorkoutsPosted by
Indy100

Gym evacuated after terrible fart caused woman to throw up

A gym was evacuated after a woman did a fart so bad that a woman threw up and management thought there was a sewage problem. Oversharing on TikTok, weightlifter Maxime van den Dijssel said:. “This one time I went to a spin class after a night of heavy drinking and...