Humboldt, KS

Live events Humboldt — what's coming up

Humboldt Digest
Humboldt Digest
 1 day ago

(HUMBOLDT, KS) Live events are coming to Humboldt.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Humboldt:

Vehicles and Equipment Auction

Chanute, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Auction includes 117 items in KS, 69 items in OK, 67 items in MO, 33 items in TX, 16 items in IA, 11...

Artist Alley

Chanute, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

09/25 to 09/25 2021 - Artist Alley meta Downtown Chanute, Chanute , KS Entertainment: 1 stage - L (music types: Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 100+ Juried: no Prize Money: na

Reiki Master Certification Retreat: Use Your Power to Empower

Humboldt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1268 Hawaii Rd, Humboldt, KS

Usui Reiki: Master Degree Certification Empower yourself and others with this master level training. About this Event Usui Reiki: Master Degree Certification Empower yourself and others with this...

Miss Chelsea's Dance Academy Summer Semester

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 217 South St, Iola, KS

Miss Chelsea's Dance Academy summer semester goes through the month of July. Classes are held Monday - Wednesday for ages 3-18. For more information on the summer semester and the classes offered...

Summer Dance Intensive

Chanute, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 18 N Evergreen Ave, Chanute, KS

Intense Dance & Tumble Camp Focus: Ballet Technique, flexibility, Core Strengthing & Conditioning *This is required for anyone who wishes to try out for Company Class & StarFire Competition Team.

ABOUT

With Humboldt Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Dance Academy#Live Music Venues#Event Venues#Live Theater#New Music#Mo#Ks Entertainment#Sun Jun#Sun Jul 07#Live Content#Music Clubs#Exhibitors#Standup Comedy#Ks Miss Chelsea#Auction#In Person Formats#Ia#Social Distancing#Ballet Technique
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Neosho County, KSChanute Tribune

Longtime diner location features county history

A longtime Chanute eatery has entered a new phase while bringing back an old favorite. Owner Kayla L. O’Neal opened The Neosho restaurant March 26, which she said was a lifelong dream. The opening date was in memory of her grandmother, and she has redecorated the restaurant with items from Neosho County history.
Chanute, KSChanute Tribune

CRC gearing up for summer activities

With the arrival of spring and a general decline in the spread of COVID-19, activities are resuming at the Chanute Recreation Center and the Maring Aquatic Center. Chanute Recreation Center Director Monica Colborn said with the consensus among rec directors around the state, the CRC has lifted its mask requirements and is still sanitizing dugouts, the gym and equipment. She asked people to be cautious and not come if they are sick, to keep social distancing, and to continue hand washing and sanitizing.
Allen County, KSIola Register

Magnificent market

The Allen County Farmers’ Market is back in action for the season, along with a full list of artists who will be performing as part of Thrive Allen County’s Music at the Market program. Locations and times for the market are as follows: Tuesdays, 700 N. State St., Iola, from 1 to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, Iola Square, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays, Humboldt Square, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Chanute, KSChanute Tribune

Chanute Art Gallery lists show winners

The Chanute Art Gallery is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Neosho Valley Spring Art Exhibit, a juried show. The show was judged by Kim Allison, an art instructor of illustration at Pittsburg State University. In lieu of a live critique, Allison produced a YouTube video of her critique of the show. It can be viewed at “https://youtu.be/v6mGbXzo_eg” She complimented the show, saying the competition level was very high.