Live events Humboldt — what’s coming up

(HUMBOLDT, KS) Live events are coming to Humboldt.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Humboldt:

Vehicles and Equipment Auction Chanute, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Auction includes 117 items in KS, 69 items in OK, 67 items in MO, 33 items in TX, 16 items in IA, 11...

Artist Alley Chanute, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

09/25 to 09/25 2021 - Artist Alley meta Downtown Chanute, Chanute , KS Entertainment: 1 stage - L (music types: Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 100+ Juried: no Prize Money: na

Reiki Master Certification Retreat: Use Your Power to Empower Humboldt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1268 Hawaii Rd, Humboldt, KS

Usui Reiki: Master Degree Certification Empower yourself and others with this master level training. About this Event Usui Reiki: Master Degree Certification Empower yourself and others with this...

Miss Chelsea's Dance Academy Summer Semester Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 217 South St, Iola, KS

Miss Chelsea's Dance Academy summer semester goes through the month of July. Classes are held Monday - Wednesday for ages 3-18. For more information on the summer semester and the classes offered...

Summer Dance Intensive Chanute, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 18 N Evergreen Ave, Chanute, KS

Intense Dance & Tumble Camp Focus: Ballet Technique, flexibility, Core Strengthing & Conditioning *This is required for anyone who wishes to try out for Company Class & StarFire Competition Team.