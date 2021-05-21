Coming soon: Bloomville events

(BLOOMVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Bloomville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bloomville area:

Ron Keel Bloomville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 4565 OH-19, Bloomville, OH

The world premiere of the Keel/Sabbath tribute show at the Smokin' Country Saloon Bike Rally! 150 acres of land to explore including a nature trail through the woods. Entertainment all 9 days...

Attica Lions Community Blood Drive Attica, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Located at the Attica Independent Fairground Entertainment building. Please note that there is a change in times which will be from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.. You, as a donor, can schedule your...

The Eric Sowers Band Bloomville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 4565 OH-19, Bloomville, OH

Eric Sowers is a singer songwriter who hails from the countryside of Sycamore, Ohio, a small town in the northwest part of the state. Growing up listening to country mus...

Native Sons Bloomville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 4565 OH-19, Bloomville, OH

"Ron Keel is an American original - a true rocker no matter what label you choose to apply." BOSTON ROCK RADIO TOUR DATES/EVENTS LISTED INCLUDE FULL BAND DATES, SOLO ACO...

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Fairground Rd, Attica, OH

World of Outlaws race coverage, latest news, results, standings and driver information for the Morton Buildings Late Models and NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car series.