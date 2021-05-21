Cushing events coming soon

(CUSHING, TX) Cushing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cushing:

LSR M**der Mystery Dinner Reklaw, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Tickets go on sale June 1,2021 at noon Tickets $20.00 per person Includes Dinner and Play 12 years or older no exceptions. Tickets sale out fast, limited seating. Click going tab to get reminder...

October Rally Rusk KOA Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 745 FM 343 East, Rusk, TX

Sites Reserved: 15 Rally Rate $TBD per night Hosts: OPEN Rusk KOA 745 FM 343 East Rusk, TX 75785 Phone: 800-562-4143 or 903-683-6641

33rd Annual Fair on the Square Rusk, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 184 S. Main Street, Rusk, TX 75785

The annual event will include vendors, food trucks, entertainment, a cornhole tournament, a car show, Health Alley, and Go Texan vendors.

Weekend Horse-away: Train Robbers Ranch Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

$225.00: Horse, cabin, food, haul $150.00: Cabin, food, haul $75.00: Food, camping

Goat Yoga at Millard's Crossing Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 6020 North Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75965

Join us at Millard's Crossing for a 30-minute yoga class accompanied with miniature goats and wine from Red House Winery!