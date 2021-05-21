newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cushing, TX

Cushing events coming soon

Posted by 
Cushing Post
Cushing Post
 1 day ago

(CUSHING, TX) Cushing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cushing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdKPx_0a7CqdkC00

LSR M**der Mystery Dinner

Reklaw, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Tickets go on sale June 1,2021 at noon Tickets $20.00 per person Includes Dinner and Play 12 years or older no exceptions. Tickets sale out fast, limited seating. Click going tab to get reminder...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1masKW_0a7CqdkC00

October Rally Rusk KOA

Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 745 FM 343 East, Rusk, TX

Sites Reserved: 15 Rally Rate $TBD per night Hosts: OPEN Rusk KOA 745 FM 343 East Rusk, TX 75785 Phone: 800-562-4143 or 903-683-6641

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDjXq_0a7CqdkC00

33rd Annual Fair on the Square

Rusk, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 184 S. Main Street, Rusk, TX 75785

The annual event will include vendors, food trucks, entertainment, a cornhole tournament, a car show, Health Alley, and Go Texan vendors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFGdR_0a7CqdkC00

Weekend Horse-away: Train Robbers Ranch

Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

$225.00: Horse, cabin, food, haul $150.00: Cabin, food, haul $75.00: Food, camping

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRjdk_0a7CqdkC00

Goat Yoga at Millard's Crossing

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 6020 North Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75965

Join us at Millard's Crossing for a 30-minute yoga class accompanied with miniature goats and wine from Red House Winery!

Learn More
Cushing Post

Cushing Post

Cushing, TX
4
Followers
19
Post
84
Views
ABOUT

With Cushing Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Rusk, TX
City
Cushing, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Food Trucks#Live Events#Local Events#Live Theater#Main Street#Sun Jun#Sun Oct 10#Health Alley#Cabin#Red House#Millard#In Person Events#Tickets#Night Hosts#Entertainment#Sale#Rally#Standup Comedy#Limited Seating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cushing, TXPosted by
Cushing Post

A job on your schedule? These Cushing positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Cushing-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Store Lead Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 5. Grocery Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 6. Dental Biller Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 7. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 8. Cake Decorator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$27/Hr; 9. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 10. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Cushing, TXPosted by
Cushing Post

Ready for a change? These Cushing jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cushing: 1. CDL-A Owner Operator (Sandbox); 2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2748.96 / Week; 3. " Life Insurance Agents! Earn $500 a Day/Work from Home; 4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 5. Medical Assistant; 6. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 7. Assistant Manager; 8. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus;
Cushing, TXPosted by
Cushing Post

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Cushing

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cushing: 1. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week; 2. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. CL A Drivers Run Frac $1600-$2400/WK-No Previous Oilfield Needed; 5. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $1980 per week in TX; 6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Associate Account Executive; 7. Office Admin Assistant; 8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 9. Tax Manager; 10. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week;
Cushing, TXPosted by
Cushing Post

Work remotely in Cushing — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sales Representative- NO COLD CALLS-REMOTE WORK; 2. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING - $100K; 3. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales; 4. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+;
Cushing, TXPosted by
Cushing Post

Hiring now! Jobs in Cushing with an immediate start

These companies in Cushing are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work from Home - Virtual Sales - No Experience Required; 2. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING - $100K; 3. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales;