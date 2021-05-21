newsbreak-logo
West Tisbury, MA

West Tisbury events calendar

West Tisbury Voice
 1 day ago

(WEST TISBURY, MA) West Tisbury has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Tisbury:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5ICn_0a7CqcrT00

Sheriff's Meadow Trails and Beaches

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 57 David Ave, Vineyard Haven, MA

Hike or bike the trails of over 20 properties around the Island maintained by Sheriff's Meadow Foundation. Some of them also include beaches and water views. Click the website link for more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dY2U_0a7CqcrT00

Environmental Film Festival 2021

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 79 Beach Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

Environmental films, discussions, and an art exhibit. Martha’s Vineyard Film Society in collaboration with Vineyard Conservation Society 7th Annual Environmental Film Festival. Q&A follows each...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWrcA_0a7CqcrT00

Bop While You Shop

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 49 Main St, Vineyard Haven, MA

Date: May 30, 2021 12:00 pm to May 30, 2021 4:00 pm Location: Sideline, 49 Main Street, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, Vineyard Haven, United States Bop While You Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DM61J_0a7CqcrT00

Poetry in the Rose Styron Garden: Jennifer Smith Turner

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 151 Lagoon Pond Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

Join award-winning author and poet, Jennifer Smith Turner, for a book talk and poetry reading in the Rose Styron Garden. Jennifer will share excerpts from her two poetry books, Lost and Found...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Qbu5_0a7CqcrT00

Garden Wisdom Workshop with Roxanne Kapitan

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 80 Stoney Hill Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

Island Grown Initiative's backyard grower workshops provide resources and knowledge to set people up for success in gardening. The below workshops will be led by Roxanne Kapitan of Garden Wisdom...

West Tisbury, MA
ABOUT

With West Tisbury Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
West Tisbury, MA
West Tisbury Voice

Take a look at these homes for sale in West Tisbury

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Dillingham Place - Falmouth's premier condo complex offering independent living for ages 62 and older. Refreshed with paint, new carpet and kitchen counters, the open concept plan offersliving/dining/kitchen areas which open to a generous covered porch. The top floor unit, includes a sizable master suite with full bath and laundry and ample guest bedroom and full guest bath. The condo fees include all utilities: heat, AC, electricity, water, basic cable, and Wifi. Condo fees also include maintenance, repairs and upkeep of HVAC equipment, kitchen appliances, stackable washer/dryer and master insurance. This complex, designed for carefree living, includes covered parking with direct elevator access to units and common areas and 24 hour concierge service. Complex has beautifully designed common areas for gathering with friends including, courtyard dining area, exercise room, and library. Complimentary continental breakfast offered as well as for fee dining. All information herein to be verified by buyer/buyer's agent.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Diana S Lucivero, Compass Massachusetts, LLC at 508-213-4111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Move in just in time for all the summer fun! This one floor living, handidcap ramp accessible, 3 bedroom ranch, with a handicap equiped bath, is new to the market for the first time in over 50 years. Located in the association neighborhood of Seacoast Shores offering a private sandy beach and right of ways to the water throughout this peninsula overlooking Eel Pond, Eel River, Washburn Island and Waquoit Bay for boating out of adjacent Childs River Public Boat Ramp off Rt 28. Convenient location between Falmouth and Mashpee offering ample, beaches, restaurants, shopping, biking and golfing~ Tennis, Pool, Youth activities and Club House with optional membership further out on the peninsula is available. See Seacoast Shores Website for more info. This ranch is ready for you to enjoy!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Alice LeBlanc, Molisse Realty Group at 781-837-5600</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This rare offering on Chapoquoit Island has both architectural interest and historical significance dating back to 1890s. This Queen Anne Victorian home boasts gorgeous views of West Falmouth Harbor's South Cove. A perfect summer retreat and the current family has resided in the home year-round through the years. Set on a 1.43 acre waterfront lot with a dock and a private beach area. The home has 3 levels of living with 5+ bedrooms 5 baths and multiple decks, there is also a detached 2 car garage. The grounds are beautiful with a large back yard, paths to the waterfront and mature landscaping. Chapoquoit Island is a private community with less than 40 homes with activities including: tennis, pickle ball, 2 community beaches, docks and access to West Falmouth Harbor and Buzzard's Bay for boating, sailing, paddle boarding etc. This community also has summer sporting events, activities and a community barn. This is a private and secure community and showings must be scheduled and accompanied. This location is within walking distance to Bowerman's Beach Club, The Shining Sea Bicycle Path and West Falmouth Village.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lynn A O'Neill, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties at 508-540-9800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath upside-down house with sweeping Nantucket Sound views thanks to the 39 ft. land elevation! One feels as tho they are living in a secluded tree house thanks to all the surrounding trees. The property has easy access to all that downtown Falmouth, Woods Hole and Sippewissett have to offer including markets, retailers and restaurants. The Shining Sea Bikepath and beaches are within .3 miles of this home and there is the option to join the Quissett Association Beach. Enjoy your days watching the sunrise and sunset, the sailboats and windsurfers in the waters and of course the variety of birds throughout the year. At night you will be mesmerized star gazing, from the extra large deck and widows walk, and seeing the beauty of the steamship authority boats all lit up as they go to and fro between Woods Hole and the Vineyard. It is truly magical. This is the home to watch the annual fireworks and Road Race and never worry about the ride home. This home is perfect for someone to make it their own with updates, or for someone who is eager for the perfect location to build their dream home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lisa Asendorf, Kinlin Grover Real Estate at 508-548-6611</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Island libraries screen Piet Oudolf film

Programs showcasing the work of Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf are being presented this month by the Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, West Tisbury, and Chilmark libraries. Oudolf’s signature gardens exist in New York, Chicago, the Netherlands, Southwest England, and even the desert of Western Texas and the forests of Pennsylvania.
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Gateway to a secret garden

Discover unique plants with colorful springtime blooms on a guided tour at Polly Hill Arboretum in West Tisbury. With a volunteer docent to provide an informative and engaging walk among the beautiful historic grounds, you will see magnolias, azaleas, camellias, ephemerals, and much more. There is even a monkey puzzle tree. Tours are available on Thursdays in May at 9 am and 10 am. For more details and to sign up, visit bit.ly/pollyhillspring, or call 508-693-9426.
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

For Phyllis Meras, Ink in the Veins Keeps the Spirit Young

Phyllis Meras has itchy feet. Every day she walks the roads and woods around her house off Music street in West Tisbury, going on rambles with her friends Anna Alley and Susan Block, chronicling the flora and fauna of the changing seasons on the Island. Walking and traveling is an ingrained habit, cultivated during a journalism career that spans more than seven decades, and by her estimation has taken her to more than 100 countries, while writing for the Providence Journal, New York Times and Ladies Home Journal, just to name a few.
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Protect Rural Roads

I’m writing in opposition to article 6 on the West Tisbury town warrant which would authorize the development of an affordable housing project on town owned land on the corner of State Road and Lambert’s Cove Road. This parcel lies in the State Road corridor that connects our down-Island towns...
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Agricultural Fair Will Return in August

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair will return for its 159th year this August, reviving a revered Island summer institution after cancellation last year, Agricultural Society trustees announced Tuesday. The fair will run from Thursday, August 19 through Sunday, August 22 and will be held entirely in person and live, the...
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Override Awaits West Tisbury Voters as They Head to Tabernacle

West Tisbury voters will decide on a $300,000 general override to offset the town’s $20 million budget, when the annual town meeting and special election are held next week. The town meeting is Tuesday, held again this year at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. A special town election to decide the $300,000 override question is Thursday, May 22.
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Airport commission meets briefly unmasked

The Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission became the first board on the Island to meet in person without masks on Thursday. Citing new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the commissioners — who say they are all vaccinated — said the masks were not needed. The Times reached out to...
Dukes County, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Ag Fair set for August comeback

Get ready for skillet tossing, blue ribbons, and carnival games because the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair is back. Wanting to return to a sense of “normal,” the Ag Fair will hold its 159th fair and livestock show from August 19 to August 22. According to a press release from the...
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Plant sales are popping up

The Grey Barn hosts a veggie starts and seedlings sale this weekend for Mother’s Day. Meet vegetable farmers and get some tips with your gardening questions, and take home certified organic starts for your home garden. The Grey Barn and Farm is at 22 South Road in Chilmark. Polly Hill...
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury: Edward Steichen photography

This past week has been one of such sweetness. Every year I relish each minute change. This week it is the appearance of the shadbush, that most delicate and subtle of blossoming trees. It mostly inhabits the edges of woodlands, easily seen among the still leafless oaks and beech trees. We called it shadblow in Connecticut, and many people refer to it as Juneberry or wild pear.
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Shaw Students Take Center Stage at the Field Gallery

The Field Gallery in West Tisbury opened for the season Sunday with an absorbing show of new work by artists in Alison Shaw and Sue Dawson’s advanced photography mentorship program. Closely observed still-lifes, dazzling beach sunrises and explorations of texture in both natural and man-made landscapes are among the images...
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Going Hanami in West Tisbury

Cherry blossoms kiss my face. The glorious Kousa cherry trees at Polly Hill Arboretum are in bloom this week. (Prunus: Accolade) These are trees that I have kept an eye on, and painted many times over the years. There is something about these trees in bloom that strikes a deep chord in me. Some ancestral whisper, perhaps, that brings that feeling of cozy familiarity into my body.
vineyardgazette.com

Delayed Capital Spending Comes to the Fore at Annual Town Meetings This Year

Overrides, park and rides and expanded warrant size: an altered town meeting season has arrived again on the Vineyard. And unlike last year, when towns pared down warrants, slashed budgets and deferred spending in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a pile of long-sought capital projects and budget items have come back into focus, including a new town wharf in Edgartown, a new school in Tisbury, a new park and ride in Oak Bluffs and a new emergency services facility in Chilmark.