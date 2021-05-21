Duncan calendar: Coming events

(DUNCAN, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Duncan calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Duncan area:

Panic Station @ Sarah’s Bull Pen Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Safford, AZ! WE ARE COMING BACK! Come party with us Friday July 16th, 2021 at the fabulous Sarah’s Bull Pen! We’ve got new music, a new drummer, new wardrobe, and the same good time that we always...

Funding For Farmers Thatcher, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 615 North Stadium Avenue, Thatcher, AZ 85552

Farmers can connect with local organizations to discover funding opportunities for starting or improving an agricultural business.

Monthly Arizona CCW Class Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Here we go again! Come join us For another weekend monthly class to obtain your Arizona Concealed Carry Permit. Once again it will be held at Victory Fellowship Church at NOON! Doors will lock at...

Jim's Memorial Jam Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 912 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford, AZ

Jim's last Jam....We are encouraged all bands, single artist, friends family or anybody that knew the Beloved Jim Akers ♥ to come out Saturday May 22nd and jam with us in memory of our beloved...

Produce On Wheels - Safford Lions Club (@ The Home Depot, Thatcher) Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Welcome to the 20/21 P.O.W.W.O.W. produce season. No income or residential qualifications required. $12 for up to 70 lbs. of fresh produce. New to P.O.W.W.O.W.? https://bit.ly/3aLFi2V #share...