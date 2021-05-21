newsbreak-logo
Duncan, AZ

Duncan calendar: Coming events

Duncan Times
Duncan Times
 1 day ago

(DUNCAN, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Duncan calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Duncan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QTWK_0a7Cqbyk00

Panic Station @ Sarah’s Bull Pen

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Safford, AZ! WE ARE COMING BACK! Come party with us Friday July 16th, 2021 at the fabulous Sarah’s Bull Pen! We’ve got new music, a new drummer, new wardrobe, and the same good time that we always...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlBcM_0a7Cqbyk00

Funding For Farmers

Thatcher, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 615 North Stadium Avenue, Thatcher, AZ 85552

Farmers can connect with local organizations to discover funding opportunities for starting or improving an agricultural business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IgHE_0a7Cqbyk00

Monthly Arizona CCW Class

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Here we go again! Come join us For another weekend monthly class to obtain your Arizona Concealed Carry Permit. Once again it will be held at Victory Fellowship Church at NOON! Doors will lock at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lPFl_0a7Cqbyk00

Jim's Memorial Jam

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 912 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford, AZ

Jim's last Jam....We are encouraged all bands, single artist, friends family or anybody that knew the Beloved Jim Akers ♥ to come out Saturday May 22nd and jam with us in memory of our beloved...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1CBN_0a7Cqbyk00

Produce On Wheels - Safford Lions Club (@ The Home Depot, Thatcher)

Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Welcome to the 20/21 P.O.W.W.O.W. produce season. No income or residential qualifications required. $12 for up to 70 lbs. of fresh produce. New to P.O.W.W.O.W.? https://bit.ly/3aLFi2V #share...

With Duncan Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
Safford, AZcityofsafford.us

Community Pride Days

The City of Safford is teaming up with Graham County, the Town of Thatcher and the Town of Pima for Community Pride Days! Help keep our community clean and beautiful. See flyer below for details.
Thatcher, AZEastern Arizona Courier

First Things First honors EAC's Wood

First Things First recognized Dr. Susan Wood as the 2021 First Things First Graham/Greenlee Region Champion for Young Children Thursday. The award is given to local champions who actively volunteer their time to raise public awareness of the importance of early childhood development and health. Champions spend a significant amount of time volunteering with FTF and building public awareness about the importance of early childhood issues.
Safford, AZgilavalleycentral.net

Auction for Graffiti Art Contest works is now live

SAFFORD — The chance to take home a piece of the 2020 Safford Spring Festival is now available. An online auction of the 15 art pieces created in the inaugural Graffiti Art Contest is live. “It’s nice having outsiders come in and also having Safford willing to have this kind...
Graham County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

The wait is over: Eastern Arizona Museum to reopen

After being closed for 18 months, the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society of Graham County will reopen May 27 with a new roof, new air conditioning and a new curator. The museum, which originally opened in 1963, was forced to close its doors when the pandemic struck. Volunteers put...
Safford, AZgilaherald.com

Bringing color to Downtown Safford one wall at a time

SAFFORD – The revitalization of Downtown Safford with new businesses and amenities continues through the hard work of many, including those who help beautify the physical structures. Brandt Woods is one such artist, who is painting his art on some of the biggest canvasses. Some of his artwork Downtown can...
Greenlee County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Most Influential People: Steve Ahmann

“Steve has had a great impact on Greenlee County.” said Susan Snyder. After moving back to Arizona in 1997, Clifton’s first certified community garden was started by Steve in 2011/2012, which he is still an active participant in. While a teacher in the Greenlee schools, he started the garden to provide vegetables to the Clifton Schools and local restaurants. Steve is now the irrigation coordinator for the Greenlee Gardens - Clifton Site, and assists gardeners realize success. It’s community volunteers and members now who use the garden as a way to give back to the needy.
Safford, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Most Influential People: Tim Linden

“He exemplifies what a business owner should be doing to support their communities,” United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties CEO Adam O’Doherty recently said of Tim Linden. Tim, the owner of III Counties Distributing and Southern Arizona Distributing, spends a lot of him time volunteering and giving financially to...
Graham County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Most Influential People: Bonnie Briscoe

“I just never imagined this would expand over a 20-year period,” that’s what Briscoe told the Eastern Arizona Courier when we interviewed her back in 2012. Bonnie began doing her volunteer work at Sunset Hills, now Haven Health, delivering snacks and companionship to its residents. Now over 30 years later, she plans on returning to duty once the pandemic is over and visitors are allowed back into the facility.
Safford, AZEastern Arizona Courier

New gathering spot opening in Safford despite first impressions

David Walter admits it. The first time he drove down Main Street in Safford it reminded him of a zombie apocalypse — the sidewalks were empty, the shops closed. It was dead. He and business partner Frank Rich were tempted to move on as they looked for a third location for The Gathering Scene, where they host board game nights, sell non-alcoholic drinks and stage live performances.
Graham County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Justin Gaethje to host workout session and talk for local kids

The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition will host a workout session for kids with Safford’s own MMA superstar, Justin Gaethje, at the Graham County Fairgrounds soccer fields May 22. “Justin is from Graham County. The kids know who he is. He’s proven you can grow up in a small town...
Pima, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Museum curator steps down after 24 years

After 24 years of preserving history, Edres Barney is passing the torch, allowing someone else to take on the role of museum curator at the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society. “It’s time for someone with more energy to take over the job. There is a lot of work to...
Duncan, AZgilavalleycentral.net

Day of Service in Lordsburg, Duncan this weekend

DUNCAN — The communities of Duncan and Lordsburg, N.M., are coming together to help residents in need. A Communitywide Day of Service will take place Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will assist community members unable to perform yard work, painting, cleaning or other tasks. Volunteers will...
Safford, AZgilavalleycentral.net

The Gathering Scene brings gaming to Safford’s Downtown

SAFFORD — Gila Valley gamers will soon have a new home on Main Street. The Gathering Scene, with locations in Tucson and Sierra Vista, has announced plans for a third location in Safford, taking over the former Candy’s Ice Cream Parlor in Safford, with the grand opening June 4. “We’re...
Graham County, AZgilavalleycentral.net

Workout with the Highlight is May 22

SAFFORD — UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje will return home to the Gila Valley later this month for a special day with area youths. Gaethje will conduct a special workout and talk about accomplishing personal goals Saturday, May 22, from 9-11 a.m., at the Graham County Fairgrounds soccer fields. Cost for...
Safford, AZgilavalleycentral.net

Gila Valley Made to open May 28, adding another mural to Downtown

SAFFORD —There’s more good news for Safford’s Downtown, with Main Street’s newest resident, Gila Valley Made, setting an opening date of May 28. “We’re doing fantastic,” said Tricia Garrett. “We’re on board, we’re on time; the timeline is going good.”. Garrett, who owns Prickly Pear Blossom, along with partners Torey...