Webster, SD

Webster calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Webster Updates
Webster Updates
 1 day ago

(WEBSTER, SD) Live events are coming to Webster.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Webster area:



ACLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines)

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, Learning Lab - next to Cardiac Rehab in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Advanced Cardiac Life Support.



WEBSTER, SD - 60 MIN. Crystal & Tibetan Singing Bowl Meditation

Webster, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 610 Main St, Webster, SD

No Experience required! Relax and renew your body, mind and spirit with the sacred sounds of the singing bowls. Veronikas sessions are blessed with healing power and intent! Bring your own yoga...



Cruise Clark Car Show / 1st Annual Smoke Off

Clark, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Party event in Clark, SD by Clark Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, June 19 2021 with 159 people interested.



THE OREGON TRAIL

Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

If you’ve spent any time in school in the last thirty years, you’ve probably played some version of the iconic computer game “The Oregon Trail.” But we’ll bet you’ve never found yourself sucked...

NEW EXHIBIT: "Boys in Blue: The Grand Army of the Republic: a Civil War Veteran's Organization"

Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

A year after our nation's Civil War ended, an organization for Union veterans was established. Exploring bonds of comradeship, loyalty, and charity, the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R) became a...

Webster Updates

Webster Updates

Webster, SD
ABOUT

With Webster Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
