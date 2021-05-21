Webster calendar: Coming events

(WEBSTER, SD) Live events are coming to Webster.

ACLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, Learning Lab - next to Cardiac Rehab in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

WEBSTER, SD - 60 MIN. Crystal & Tibetan Singing Bowl Meditation Webster, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 610 Main St, Webster, SD

No Experience required! Relax and renew your body, mind and spirit with the sacred sounds of the singing bowls. Veronikas sessions are blessed with healing power and intent! Bring your own yoga...

Cruise Clark Car Show / 1st Annual Smoke Off Clark, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Party event in Clark, SD by Clark Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, June 19 2021 with 159 people interested.

THE OREGON TRAIL Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

If you’ve spent any time in school in the last thirty years, you’ve probably played some version of the iconic computer game “The Oregon Trail.” But we’ll bet you’ve never found yourself sucked...

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

A year after our nation's Civil War ended, an organization for Union veterans was established. Exploring bonds of comradeship, loyalty, and charity, the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R) became a...