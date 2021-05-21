Silver Bay calendar: Coming events

(SILVER BAY, MN) Live events are lining up on the Silver Bay calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Silver Bay:

Guided Hike at Leveaux Mountain Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Leveaux Mountain provides amazing overlooks with views of Lake Superior

Winery Shuttle Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:15 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Join us on a complimentary shuttle to one of Northern Minnesota's hidden gems.

Art Along the Lake: Spring Schroeder, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:59 PM

The Spring Gallery Tour features special exhibits, demonstrations, and activities at Galleries throughout Cook County, MN. Celebrated annually over Memorial Day Weekend, it’s the perfect kickoff...

BTL Rocks Tracks N Racks Beaver Bay, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1012 Main St, Beaver Bay, MN

Head on over to Beaver Bay and join us as we rock the house at Tracks N Racks! It is always a seriously great time at Tracks N Racks with one of the hottest dance floors in Minnesota! Not to...

Inland Kayaking (Afternoon) Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Join us for some inland kayaking on a beautiful inland lake. We will kayak for two hours one of two lakes.