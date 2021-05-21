newsbreak-logo
Silver Bay, MN

Silver Bay calendar: Coming events

Silver Bay Times
Silver Bay Times
 1 day ago

(SILVER BAY, MN) Live events are lining up on the Silver Bay calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Silver Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdgfV_0a7CqZAA00

Guided Hike at Leveaux Mountain

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Leveaux Mountain provides amazing overlooks with views of Lake Superior

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvRQf_0a7CqZAA00

Winery Shuttle

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:15 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Join us on a complimentary shuttle to one of Northern Minnesota's hidden gems.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvSdi_0a7CqZAA00

Art Along the Lake: Spring

Schroeder, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:59 PM

The Spring Gallery Tour features special exhibits, demonstrations, and activities at Galleries throughout Cook County, MN. Celebrated annually over Memorial Day Weekend, it’s the perfect kickoff...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMozR_0a7CqZAA00

BTL Rocks Tracks N Racks

Beaver Bay, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1012 Main St, Beaver Bay, MN

Head on over to Beaver Bay and join us as we rock the house at Tracks N Racks! It is always a seriously great time at Tracks N Racks with one of the hottest dance floors in Minnesota! Not to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNbyZ_0a7CqZAA00

Inland Kayaking (Afternoon)

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Join us for some inland kayaking on a beautiful inland lake. We will kayak for two hours one of two lakes.

Learn More
Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay, MN
