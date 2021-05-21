Silver Bay calendar: Coming events
(SILVER BAY, MN) Live events are lining up on the Silver Bay calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Silver Bay:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615
Leveaux Mountain provides amazing overlooks with views of Lake Superior
Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:15 PM
Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615
Join us on a complimentary shuttle to one of Northern Minnesota's hidden gems.
Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:59 PM
The Spring Gallery Tour features special exhibits, demonstrations, and activities at Galleries throughout Cook County, MN. Celebrated annually over Memorial Day Weekend, it’s the perfect kickoff...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Address: 1012 Main St, Beaver Bay, MN
Head on over to Beaver Bay and join us as we rock the house at Tracks N Racks! It is always a seriously great time at Tracks N Racks with one of the hottest dance floors in Minnesota! Not to...
Starts at: Mon May 05, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615
Join us for some inland kayaking on a beautiful inland lake. We will kayak for two hours one of two lakes.