Harvey, ND

Harvey calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Harvey Voice
Harvey Voice
 1 day ago

(HARVEY, ND) Live events are lining up on the Harvey calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harvey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPfkq_0a7CqXOi00

Luke Combs: What You See Is What You Get Tour 2021

Anamoose, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Music event by Australia Concert & Music Festival on Friday, June 11 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUjeM_0a7CqXOi00

Internationaler Videogottesdienst | 30.5.21 | Heinz Janzen

Esmond, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:30 AM

Address: Sedanstraße 14, 58332 Schwelm

Videogottesdienst in K3 - Die Predigt vor Ort Online ansehen. Zweisprachig (Farsi und Deutsch) mit anschließendem Abendmahl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CeIAF_0a7CqXOi00

A Unique Evening of North Dakota Music

Tuttle, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 3rd Avenue, Tuttle, ND 58488

Join us for A Unique Evening of North Dakota Music! Hosted by the Tuttle Rural Innovation Center, A Unique Evening of North Dakota Music

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3MNY_0a7CqXOi00

Krafty's Independence Day Rally 2021

Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Address: 715 Lincoln Ave, Harvey, ND

We are excited to announce.... Krafty's Independence Day Rally 2021 Join us for a fun weekend.... outdoor activities & games..... vendors.....food....and much more!! Friday, July 2 | Raw Sugar...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCwKn_0a7CqXOi00

Secured Lender Farm Equipment Auction

Maddock, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

TIMED ONLINE AUCTION LOCATION: 402 Western Ave, Maddock, ND 58348. Auction site located along County Road 30 on the north edge of Maddock.

Harvey Voice

Harvey Voice

Harvey, ND
ABOUT

With Harvey Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

(HARVEY, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Harvey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.