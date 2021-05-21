Harvey calendar: Coming events

(HARVEY, ND) Live events are lining up on the Harvey calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harvey:

Luke Combs: What You See Is What You Get Tour 2021 Anamoose, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Music event by Australia Concert & Music Festival on Friday, June 11 2021

Internationaler Videogottesdienst | 30.5.21 | Heinz Janzen Esmond, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:30 AM

Address: Sedanstraße 14, 58332 Schwelm

Videogottesdienst in K3 - Die Predigt vor Ort Online ansehen. Zweisprachig (Farsi und Deutsch) mit anschließendem Abendmahl.

A Unique Evening of North Dakota Music Tuttle, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 3rd Avenue, Tuttle, ND 58488

Join us for A Unique Evening of North Dakota Music! Hosted by the Tuttle Rural Innovation Center, A Unique Evening of North Dakota Music

Krafty's Independence Day Rally 2021 Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Address: 715 Lincoln Ave, Harvey, ND

We are excited to announce.... Krafty's Independence Day Rally 2021 Join us for a fun weekend.... outdoor activities & games..... vendors.....food....and much more!! Friday, July 2 | Raw Sugar...

Secured Lender Farm Equipment Auction Maddock, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

TIMED ONLINE AUCTION LOCATION: 402 Western Ave, Maddock, ND 58348. Auction site located along County Road 30 on the north edge of Maddock.