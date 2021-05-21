Haines calendar: What's coming up

(HAINES, AK) Haines has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Haines:

North Words Writers Symposium Skagway, AK

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 205 Broadway, Skagway, AK

North Words Writers Symposium moves to Labor Day weekend this year in order to have a safe in-person conference. The annual gathering of writers for panel discussions, workshops, readings, and...

Backcountry Games Haines, AK

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 296 Fair Dr, Haines, AK

Backcountry Games include the Caber Toss, Stone Lift, Keg Toss, Water Haul, Fish Toss, and Tug-o-War. It is a competition for all ages, being fit and having skills might be a plus.

Chilkat Challenge Triathlon Haines, AK

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Join us for the 4th Annual Chilkat Challenge Triathlon - 8 mile paddle Mosquito Lake to Chilkat River, 21 mile cycle through the Bald Eagle Preserve to Haines and finish with an 6 mile run through...

LIVE MUSIC – Taylor Vidic Skagway, AK

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Address: 201 Broadway, Skagway, AK

Madam is home! Taylor Vidic w/ guest Kelsey Riker ARE BACK at the Red Onion Saloon!



Beer Fest Haines, AK

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 296 Fair Dr, Haines, AK

Beer Fest will showcase a small Belgian beer section with a selection of sours, farmhouse ales, and strong ales, a group of local business owners and craft beer enthusiasts and much more.