newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haines News Watch

Haines calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Haines News Watch
Haines News Watch
 1 day ago

(HAINES, AK) Haines has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Haines:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDgVL_0a7CqWVz00

North Words Writers Symposium

Skagway, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 205 Broadway, Skagway, AK

North Words Writers Symposium moves to Labor Day weekend this year in order to have a safe in-person conference. The annual gathering of writers for panel discussions, workshops, readings, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjlvk_0a7CqWVz00

Backcountry Games

Haines, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 296 Fair Dr, Haines, AK

Backcountry Games include the Caber Toss, Stone Lift, Keg Toss, Water Haul, Fish Toss, and Tug-o-War. It is a competition for all ages, being fit and having skills might be a plus.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7Jw0_0a7CqWVz00

Chilkat Challenge Triathlon

Haines, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Join us for the 4th Annual Chilkat Challenge Triathlon - 8 mile paddle Mosquito Lake to Chilkat River, 21 mile cycle through the Bald Eagle Preserve to Haines and finish with an 6 mile run through...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2seaNA_0a7CqWVz00

LIVE MUSIC – Taylor Vidic

Skagway, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Address: 201 Broadway, Skagway, AK

Madam is home! Taylor Vidic w/ guest Kelsey Riker ARE BACK at the Red Onion Saloon!\n

Learn More

Beer Fest

Haines, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 296 Fair Dr, Haines, AK

Beer Fest will showcase a small Belgian beer section with a selection of sours, farmhouse ales, and strong ales, a group of local business owners and craft beer enthusiasts and much more.

Learn More
Haines News Watch

Haines News Watch

Haines, AK
0
Followers
15
Post
59
Views
ABOUT

With Haines News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Live Events#Local Events#Business Events#Ak Backcountry Games#The Caber Toss#Stone Lift#The Bald Eagle Preserve#The Red Onion Saloon#Thu May 05#Belgian#Keg Toss#Craft Beer Enthusiasts#Live Content#Triathlon#Stand Up Comedy#Workshops#Readings#Sun#Chilkat River
Related
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak, Alaska

In celebration of Historic Preservation Month in May, the Alaska Film Archives is posting daily clips featuring historical scenes of cities, towns and communities across the state. To learn more about historic preservation in Alaska, visit the Alaska Association for Historic Preservation. This sequence contains excerpts from collections held by...
Posted by
Haines News Watch

Sunday rain in Haines: Ideas to make the most of it

(HAINES, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Haines Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Bob Bashore is finding the fading colors of Alaska

"I bought this camera a couple of years back and had plinked around with it, never really done much with it,” Bob Bashore said, explaining how he began exploring artistic photography. “We were just traveling, driving around. So we started taking the camera. And then it just sort of happened.”
Kokomo Perspective

Upcoming Concerts in Alaska for the week of May 13-19

Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a Floaters (Big Lake) – Thursday Night Karaoke 7:30p-11:45p. Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – The Stack Alaska 8p-11p The Narrows Bar (Juneau) – Live Jazz with Luke Weld 7p-11p Williwaw Social – Throwback Thursday with Joe Brady 7p-11p Friday May 14th. American...
Posted by
DarrylBrooks

Is Skagway, Alaska a Frontier Town or a Tourist Attraction?

As we come out of this pandemic, many industries are trying to figure out how to get back to normal, including the cruise industry. The lack of cruise ships is not only hurting that market, but the places around the world that depend on them for their income. Few locations fall into this category more so than Skagway, Alaska.
chilkatvalleynews.com

Its a Go on 2021 Southeast Alaska State Fair

The Southeast Alaska State Fair board approved plans for a summer fair. It will be held in the Haines fairgrounds July 29 to Aug. 1. The fair will happen unless the state or the Haines Borough cancels the event. Kari Johnson, executive director of the fair, said there will be...
chilkatvalleynews.com

Glass Flowers

Haines School third graders pick out the glass flowers Teri Bastable Podsiki made from the likeness of the students' hand drawn flowers. The flowers are part of an art piece created by Bastable Podsiski designed to honor Jenae Larson and David Simmons who were killed in the Dec. 2 Beach Road landslide. The piece will be displayed at the Haines School where Larson taught kindergarten.
chilkatvalleynews.com

Thanks for the trim

The Haines Community Garden is deeply grateful to Burl Sheldon for pruning our cherry trees. Burl generously gave his time and expertise, and now years of neglect and bear damage are on the mend. Thanks Burl!. Carolyn Ganner with the Haines Community Garden.
Skagway, AKmvariety.com

BC’s Tales of the Pacific | Soapy of Skagway

WHAT is it about the Pacific that lures scoundrels and drifters? Is it the natural beauty, the innate goodwilled trustiness of the people? Is it because there is nowhere left to run? I think about all the Bully Hayes and Black Tom Tiltons that have come and gone, taking advantage of neighbors and looting their way from one place to another in this serene landscape of ours. Add to your list of grifters the bandit named Soapy, who terrorized the town of Skagway, Alaska during the great gold rush of the Klondike.
chilkatvalleynews.com

What is a Chilkat Valley Food Hub?

Give a person a fish and they eat for a day, teach a person to fish and they eat for a lifetime. That’s an adage we all know to be true. It’s the basics of food security, but not a well-rounded diet. The Victory Garden at Mosquito Lake Community Center teaches the community how to grow and preserve food for the long, isolated winters in Alaska. On June 6, 2020, the Chilkat Valley Food Hub was born as 60 local volunteers planted the 6,000 square foot Victory Garden.
chilkatvalleynews.com

Duly Noted

Haines High School art students participated in a virtual Art Fest in early April. They each participated in individual 15 -hour art workshops in varying disciplines, culminating in an art show online. Junior Aubrey Cook won Best in Show for her formline skateboard painting. Lydia Andriesen, Uriel Bravo, Seth McClurg and Yzella Miramontes were all honored as Best in Workshop. In other art news, Lydia Andriesen placed third in the All-State Art Competition through the Alaska Schools Activities Association for one of her ceramic pieces. Yzella Miramontes won third in mixed media for a paper cut-out creation.
Skagway, AKkhns.org

Newscast – April 29, 2021

Skagway reviews a master plan to revamp its port; The Haines Borough applies for a grant to build a trail for motorized recreation off of Mt. Riley Road.