John Day calendar: What's coming up
(JOHN DAY, OR) John Day has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the John Day area:
Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM
Address: 1/2 845 NW Bridge St, John Day, OR
General Board meetings are held on the 4th Thursday of every month at the district office, beginning at 4 pm. Board meetings are open to the public. We welcome comments and suggestions at our...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Join us as we traverse the Oregon Backcountry Discovery Route 4 from Seneca to Sisters. Stage in John Day and head to the trail at around 1pm heading south to the beginning of the trail. These...
Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:30 PM
Address: 118 South Washington St, Canyon City, OR
Students will stamp and paint a drink koozie patch to their liking and rivet the patch to a neoprene koozie. If you have your own tools, please bring them. There will be tools available. This...