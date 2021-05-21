John Day calendar: What's coming up

(JOHN DAY, OR) John Day has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the John Day area:

The John Day-Canyon City Parks & Recreation District Board Meeting John Day, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 1/2 845 NW Bridge St, John Day, OR

General Board meetings are held on the 4th Thursday of every month at the district office, beginning at 4 pm. Board meetings are open to the public. We welcome comments and suggestions at our...

Oregon Backcountry Discovery Route 4 John Day, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Join us as we traverse the Oregon Backcountry Discovery Route 4 from Seneca to Sisters. Stage in John Day and head to the trail at around 1pm heading south to the beginning of the trail. These...

Leather Drink Koozie Canyon City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 118 South Washington St, Canyon City, OR

Students will stamp and paint a drink koozie patch to their liking and rivet the patch to a neoprene koozie. If you have your own tools, please bring them. There will be tools available. This...