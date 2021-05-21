newsbreak-logo
John Day, OR

John Day calendar: What's coming up

John Day Times
John Day Times
 1 day ago

(JOHN DAY, OR) John Day has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the John Day area:

The John Day-Canyon City Parks & Recreation District Board Meeting

John Day, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 1/2 845 NW Bridge St, John Day, OR

General Board meetings are held on the 4th Thursday of every month at the district office, beginning at 4 pm. Board meetings are open to the public. We welcome comments and suggestions at our...

Oregon Backcountry Discovery Route 4

John Day, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Join us as we traverse the Oregon Backcountry Discovery Route 4 from Seneca to Sisters. Stage in John Day and head to the trail at around 1pm heading south to the beginning of the trail. These...

Leather Drink Koozie

Canyon City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 118 South Washington St, Canyon City, OR

Students will stamp and paint a drink koozie patch to their liking and rivet the patch to a neoprene koozie. If you have your own tools, please bring them. There will be tools available. This...

ABOUT

With John Day Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Day, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

Project Turnkey could provide transitional housing in John Day

JOHN DAY – During yesterday’s Grant County Court meeting, a presentation was made regarding Project Turnkey, which would the Dreamer’s Lodge motel in John Day to become transitional housing for people without a home. Rhiannon Bauman with Families First explained it would be specifically for local residents:. “Our target population...
Grant County, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Out of the Past: May 12, 2021

The story that one of the four local cases of typhoid fever had died is false, state the authorities. In fact he is up and walking around. There has been and will be no epidemic of typhoid also, state the authorities, as the matter is well in hand. Four cases have been pronounced typhoid fever in a mild form; they are isolated. The source of the infection has been found, and steps have been taken to guard the health of the people of Grant County.
Grant County, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Grant County Seniors: May 12, 2021

PRAIRIE CITY—On one of our calendars it has a way to indicate that each particular day is poor, good or the best day to go fishing. What I want to know is: How do the makers of the calendar know a year in advance that May 5, 2021, was going to be a good fishing day? Do the fish go by the phases of the moon? Or how high the sun is in the sky? ‘Tis a mystery to me.
John Day, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Providing an outlet for electric vehicles

A new electric vehicle charging station in John Day is available for travelers this year. The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative opened a charging station for public use in John Day in March. The charging station on South Canyon Boulevard near the fire department still requires pavement work to be finished, but the site is fully operational and available to use.
John Day, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Watershed council receives grant for stakeholder engagement

The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board awarded funding to the South Fork John Day Watershed Council for Stakeholder Engagement at their March 9-10 board meeting. The award was one of 85 grants totaling $10,095,681 provided to local organizations statewide to support fish and wildlife habitat and water quality projects. The South...
Grant County, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Wellness kits delivered to local students

Grant County delivered wellness last month. Over 400 local students in April received kits that included yoga mats, exercise cards and sunglasses from Families First and several other community organizations. Katrina Randleas, a family support specialist with Families First, said Community Counseling Solutions hosts the Grant County Teen Health Fair...
John Day, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Letter: John Day should get 'its act together'

There are so many things wrong with the city of John Day’s (CJD) budget this go around. It appears to me that the administration has come up with a different view of their recent town hall meeting than I walked away with. First off, their minds were made up before the meeting. My take was that the fine folks wanted the administration to scale down project creation and focus on mainly the wastewater project. However, the CJD chose only to act on the police department problem. While they left out the alternative version to a solution of tightening their budget and funding their police department with a little less spent in all areas of the city. Going through their proposed budget in the police funding I noticed that there was a statement that read “we no longer have reserve funds from the 9-1-1 account ... to draw on to offset operating costs.” The question in my mind, have they been pulling 9-1-1 funds in the past to fund the police? The current budget has some infused funding, which came as a surprise to me last year, and this year also budgeted, I think, $24.00 to close that line item. The town hall meeting was a short-term fix and now, as all of Mayor Lundbom’s funding estimates, increase when an actual figure comes up before the electorate. This has turned out now to be another long-term spending spree to his constituents which was not what was brought up at the meeting. Bait and switch.
John Day, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Dispatch center successful since transition

The Grant County Emergency Communications Agency continues to grow since it became its own agency in 2019. Dispatch Director Valerie Maynard said things have gone well since the transition. The dispatch team moved from the John Day Police Department to the John Day Fire Hall, which provided more space and...