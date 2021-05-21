newsbreak-logo
Mona, UT

Mona calendar: Events coming up

Mona News Beat
(MONA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Mona calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mona:

Mt. Nebo Marathon & Half

Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

The Mt. Nebo Marathon is a Running race in Payson, Utah consisting of a Marathon and Half Marathon and 5K. Join us for the Mt. Nebo Marathon and Half. Run along the scenic Mt. Nebo Loop and gaze upo

Golden Onion Days

Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 300 S Main St, Payson, UT

09/03 to 09/07 2021 - Golden Onion Days meta City Park, Payson , UT Entertainment: 1 stage - l (music types: Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: tba Juried: no Prize Money: na

2021 DVPC presented by Alpha Munitions

Nephi, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

The 2021 DVPC will again be put on near Nephi, Utah. This will be an awesome time with nightly get togethers. Plan on having a great time!

Summer Ordeal #2

Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 14166 S Payson Canyon Rd, Payson, UT

Induction of new members and a brotherhood ceremony for returning new members. Ordeal will be sponsored by central chapters, but is open to all.

Yoga

Salem, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 583 N S State Rd #198, Salem, UT

This class includes breath control, simple meditation, stretching and the adoption of specific bodily postures. Yoga is widely practiced for health and relaxation. Not a member? Come participate...

ABOUT

With Mona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

